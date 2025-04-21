Pope Francis ‘was always on the side of the poor’, says Swinney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Swinney has hailed Pope Francis as a man “always on the side of the poor” who made important contributions on international conflicts, as leaders pay tribute to the late pontiff.

Scotland’s First Minister, who practises his Christian faith in the Catholic Church alongside his family, expressed his sadness following Pope Francis’s death at the age of 88.

Speaking to journalists at his official residence of Bute House, Mr Swinney said the death of the Pope will case “heartbreak” among the Catholic community.

He said: “He was a man who was always on the side of the poor.

“He was always on the side of those who faced injustice.

“And he used his position of leadership of the Catholic community around the world to work for a better world and we’re all profoundly grateful for his life.”

Mr Swinney, who attends church with his family but is not formally a member of the Catholic Church, said peace and reconciliation had always been an important part of Pope Francis’s ministry.

The First Minister said: “He argued always for bringing people together and that leadership has been of enormous significance.

“The Pope has spoken with such power on the trauma that has been experienced by the people of Ukraine, by the people of Gaza.

“His faithfulness in keeping in contact with the people of Gaza and his remarks on Gaza have been such an important contribution and illustration of his faithful leadership.”

Mr Swinney added: “I know the Catholic community will feel his loss very acutely, but I think the loss of the Catholic community will also be reflected in the loss of other communities in Scotland and around the world – who valued the principled, spiritual leadership of Pope Francis.”

The First Minister’s office also released a statement saying: “A trailblazer as the first Pope in history from the southern hemisphere, His Holiness’ belief in the goodness of people was as unshakeable as his devotion to the Church.

“He was held in affection by so many for his humility, and his ability to connect with people of all ages, nationalities and beliefs.

“His Holiness was outspoken on many of the pressing issues of our time such as climate change, the death penalty and the rise of artificial intelligence.

“He would regularly engage with world leaders and hold them to account for their words and actions.”