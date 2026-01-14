Swinney ‘deeply concerned’ he was not informed about tanker in Scottish waters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s First Minister is “deeply concerned” he learned about a seized Venezuelan-linked oil tanker in the Moray Firth from media reports.

The Marinera, a Russian-flagged vessel previously known as Bella-1, was seen in waters in the north of Scotland on Tuesday with a US Coast Guard vessel after being captured in the North Atlantic last week.

The ship was brought close to the Scottish mainland to allow for provisions to be taken aboard for the crew.

The tanker is thought to have been pursued across the Atlantic by US forces in an operation which also received support from UK forces, though they did not board the vessel.

Speaking to the Press Association on Wednesday, John Swinney said he had heard about the ship being in the Moray Firth from media reports.

“I would have expected to have been briefed in advance about steps to accommodate the tanker in the Moray Firth,” he said.

“I’m deeply concerned that I have not been and these issues have been raised with the United Kingdom Government and we’re trying to seek information about this.

“It is not appropriate for the Scottish Government to learn about these issues through media reports.

“There should be advanced briefing from the United Kingdom Government and I am insisting on that.”

The UK Government has been asked for comment.