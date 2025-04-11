Hundreds attend funeral of SNP minister Christina McKelvie

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of mourners gathered in Glasgow for the funeral of Scottish Government minister Christina McKelvie where she was described as a “fearless” and “relentless” fighter for kindness, equality and Scottish independence.

Former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon joined Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and MSPs from across the political spectrum at Daldowie Crematorium in the city’s east end to pay tribute to the late SNP MSP.

First Minister John Swinney was unable to make the funeral because his father-in-law’s funeral was taking place around the same time, the PA news agency understands.

Ms McKelvie died in March at the age of 57 following a lengthy illness.

She stood back from her duties as drugs and alcohol minister last year after announcing she had secondary breast cancer.

Her partner, SNP deputy leader Keith Brown, helped carry her coffin into the crematorium.

He told mourners at the service: “There are not many politicians here, I would say no politicians in here, that ever felt loved by the electorate. Christina did. They loved her.”

He added: “That’s just incredible, and I think, probably unique.

“I often think that producers of dictionaries could save themselves ink and time if under human rights defender or equality campaigner or social justice campaigner, instead of a lengthy definition, they could just put ‘Christina McKelvie’.”

Mr Brown compared himself to a planet and his late partner to a star, before adding: “What does the planet do when its star is extinguished?”

He read out the lyrics of Sparkle and Shine and Magnolia Wind, before finishing his speech: “Until we can dance again, hen, good night. I love you.”

Ms McKelvie grew up in Easterhouse, in the east end of Glasgow, and was a social worker and a trade unionist before entering politics.

She became an MSP for the Central Scotland region in 2007 before representing the constituency of Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse since 2011.

SNP MSP Stuart McMillan, who is the Holyrood’s parliamentary piper, joined the funeral procession along with the Yes biker group.

Mourners, many of whom dressed in bright colours, were told Ms McKelvie was proud of her working-class roots and was a feminist “devoted” to helping others.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon described her as “fearless” and “one in a trillion”.

During her speech at the funeral, she hailed the late politician as the “best ministerial appointment” she made during her nine years as Scotland’s leader.

Ms Sturgeon said: “It’s almost impossible to imagine a world without Christina McKelvie. Her presence, her infectious laughs, those amazing hugs that we’ve heard quite a lot about in the last few days, her zest for life, her zeal for a world free of injustice, and, of course, her burning passion for a Scotland, free, independent, a beacon of equality across the globe.

“All these things encapsulate the truly remarkable human being that she was.”

Holding back tears, Ms Sturgeon added: “The sheer number and diversity of people here today is a testament to the indelible mark she has left on the hearts of so many people across our country.

“Christina, my dear, dear friend, thank you for being my friend, for bringing so much joy into my life. I never said this to you in life, I’m going to say it today: I love you.

“The world just won’t be the same without you in it, but it is a much, much better place for having had you here.”

Jack, Ms McKelvie’s son, said that “kindness was at the centre of who she was”.

He added: “To my mum. I’ll always love you. You will always be the member of the Scottish Parliament for Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse.

“You will always be in our national parliament, and you’ll always be there with us when we get to that point of achieving Scottish independence.”

Alison Johnstone, the presiding officer of the Scottish Parliament, said Ms McKelvie was a “fine parliamentarian” and a “force to be reckoned with”.

“She brought tenacity, humour and style into the chamber,” she said, adding: “We are all too painfully aware that Christina is missing from Holyrood’s front benches.

“She belonged there, and she will not be forgotten.”

Ms McKelvie had recovered from breast cancer in 2021 but was later diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in June 2024.

Throughout her illness, she sought to raise awareness of the disease and mourners were encouraged to donate to cancer charities in her honour.

A period of silence was previously held in the Holyrood chamber and the Parliament’s flags were flown at half-mast.

First Minister Swinney paid tribute to her as a “kind, loyal and fun-loving colleague.”

He added: “Members across this parliament will feel that loss, but my party is aching at the news today.

“Christina was a parliamentarian of the highest motivation and the finest nature. I was proud that she was a member of my government, giving her all to make life better for others, which was always her motivation.”