Swinney denies SNP gender stance boosted Reform as Sturgeon heckled at IWD event

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

First Minister of Scotland John Swinney denied that SNP gender policies had given Reform a boost, as ex-SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon was heckled at a picket outside an International Women’s Day event.

Mr Swinney visited Glasgow Southside Central ahead of a by-election on March 20, but made an appearance in Edinburgh for the SNP’s International Women’s Day event, which was picketed in protest by For Women Scotland, which last year brought legal action against the Scottish Government, regarding whether a person with a full gender recognition certificate is legally a woman.

The First Minister spoke to director of For Women Scotland, Marion Calder, prior to entering the SNP event where he was listed as a speaker, while Ms Sturgeon was heckled by protesters chanting “Shame on you” as she arrived wearing jeans, sunglasses, red lipstick and heeled boots.

One protestor held a placard reading “Is Isla Bryson your type John?”, while another placard read “Women want our stuff back”.

Speaking in Glasgow, Mr Swinney cited ex-MP Winnie Ewing, who died in 2022, as a woman who inspired him, on International Women’s Day.

When asked if he considered ex-first minister Nicola Sturgeon an inspiration, he described her as a “dear friend”.

Asked about claims made this week by Reform MP Richard Tice that he was “terrified” of Nigel Farage’s party, Mr Swinney said: “I believe Reform and the politics of Nigel Farage pose a real threat to some of the underlying values of Scottish society.

“Values around cohesion, tolerance and bringing people together.

“I’m particularly mindful of the hostility that Farage has toward migration.

“Migration is in the economic interests of Scotland.”

Asked about intervention from the Equality and Human Rights Commissioner, who wrote to the Scottish Government and NHS Fife to remind them of legislation following the Sandie Peggie employment tribunal which adjourned until July, Mr Swinney said: “The ECHR are obviously a statutory regulator and the Scottish Government engage with them and will continue to do so.

“And I think Reform UK are all about sewing division in our society.

“My politics are about bringing people together.”

He added: “It’s vital that public authorities operate within the law.

“That’s crucial and utterly fundamental in every aspect of a public sector organisation, and I would expect that to be the case.”

However he denied that gender policies could have boosted popularity for Reform.

Mr Swinney added: “I don’t take that view.

“I think it’s really important that we focus on the things that are the real concern of the people within our country.

“People re concerned bout the condition of the NHS, economic opportunity, the cost of living.

“I’m focused on making sure we reduce waiting times, improve the availability of employment, and eradicate child poverty in Scotland.”

He cited Winnie Ewing as a “trailblazer in my party who went into a male environment in the House of Commons in the 1960s”, but described Ms Sturgeon as a “dear friend and colleague”, and added: “I respect enormously the leadership she’s given to Scotland.”

Mr Swinney condemned the vandalism of the Trump Turnberry resort by pro-Palestine activists, and pledged to meet the US president if he comes to Scotland, while reiterating “support for the people of Gaza”.

He said: “I believe it’s my obligation to engage with President Trump given the fact we have so many issues and interests that are shared with Scotland and the United States.”