Swinney ‘comfortable’ with SNP vetting as Sturgeon and Beattie approved

SNP leader John Swinney has said he is “comfortable” with the party’s vetting procedures after reports that Nicola Sturgeon and a former treasurer have been approved despite a police investigation.

It was reported on Friday by the Herald that former first minister Ms Sturgeon and fellow MSP Colin Beattie have been given the green light by the party to stand as candidates at the Holyrood election next year.

The pair were arrested in 2023 in relation to Operation Branchform, a police investigation into the SNP’s finances.

Both were subsequently released without charge pending further investigation, while Ms Sturgeon’s husband and former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell was eventually charged in relation to the alleged embezzlement of party funds.

Earlier this year, the pair announced their separation and planned divorce.

Speaking to the PA news agency on Friday, First Minister Mr Swinney said he has no issue with the party’s vetting processes.

“These are decisions that the party has taken through its due democratic processes, and I’m comfortable with all of those decisions,” he said after a speech at the NFU Scotland conference in Glasgow.

The party itself refused to confirm if the pair have passed vetting, saying such information is not divulged.

Ms Sturgeon is yet to say whether she intends to stand again, or follow in the footsteps of her successor Humza Yousaf, who has announced he will leave Holyrood next year.

Asked by journalists in Holyrood on Thursday, she said: “You will have to wait.”

Police have handed their findings to the Crown Office on Operation Branchform for a decision on next steps.