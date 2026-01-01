We’re making headway on reducing NHS waiting times, says Swinney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Scottish Government is “making the headway that’s required” on NHS waiting times, the First Minister has said, despite having to clear 78,000 year-long waits by March to hit a key pledge.

John Swinney said year-long waits for treatment will be wiped out by this spring – but the pace of clearing the backlog makes it difficult for the promise to be met.

The most recent figures showed 78,587 open waits of more than 52 weeks on October 31, with the latest statistics due to be released in early January.

The number of year-long waits had come down in the most recent release, with outpatient waits falling from 56,189 to 51,319, and inpatient or day case treatment down to 27,268.

Speaking to the Press Association, the First Minister pointed to the improving picture in the health service.

“Certainly, for outpatients and inpatients, numbers are declining and they’re declining on a sustained basis and have been doing so for five consecutive months.

“I think we’re making the headway that’s required… we’re improving the performance of the healthcare system and it’s delivering the treatment that people are waiting for.”

Pushed on whether he is confident of clearing the backlog by the March deadline, the First Minister said the Government is “putting in the focus and the energy” to make improvements, but when pressed on the scale of the challenge, he added: “Let’s just see where we get to.

“What’s inarguable is the numbers are coming down and that’s because of the focus and the direction that I’ve brought to the National Health Service, and nobody can dispute that.”

With the pledge due to expire in March, it will likely be a key attack line used by opposition parties against the SNP ahead of May’s election if it missed, but the First Minister played down suggestions he had made a rod for his own back.

“What I’ll say, in whatever circumstances we face, what is undeniable is that the SNP leadership of the health service is making progress and is delivering better outcomes,” he said.

He pointed to Ipsos Mori polling released in December which found 28% of respondents trust the SNP to handle the NHS – up from 24% in the same poll earlier in the year.

Trust in Labour on health dropped from 18% to 13%.

Mr Swinney said: “We are in a leading position compared to Labour on health, but the crucial point is the trend.

“The trend reflects what I’m seeing, that people can see the health service is getting better, it’s getting better because I’ve got a grip of it.”