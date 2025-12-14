Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

John Swinney sends ‘sympathy and solidarity’ to victims of Bondi terror attack

The attack killed at least 12 people at a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, according to New South Wales Police.

Sarah Ward
Sunday 14 December 2025 06:58 EST
First Minister John Swinney (Jane Barlow/PA)
First Minister John Swinney (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney sent his “sympathy and solidarity” to the victims of a terror attack on Bondi Beach in Australia.

At least 12 people have been killed and 29 injured in a terrorist attack targeting a Jewish celebration in Sydney, Australian police have said.

Two individuals armed with guns opened fire on a crowd celebrating Hanukkah in the Archer Park area of Bondi Beach at 6.47pm local time on Sunday, New South Wales Police said.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns told a press conference: “This attack was designed to target Sydney’s Jewish community on the first day of Hanukkah, what should have been a night of peace and joy celebrated in that community with families and supporters, has been shattered by this horrifying evil attack.”

Mr Swinney described the attack as “appalling” and said he was “horrified” by it.

He added: “I am horrified by the events at Bondi beach and send my sympathy and solidarity, and that of the people of Scotland, to those affected.

“This is an appalling incident.”

