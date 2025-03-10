Swinney speaks of ‘huge benefits’ from Commonwealth Games on milestone day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow is a “huge opportunity”, Scotland’s First Minister said as the city reached a “milestone” in the countdown to the sporting contest.

There are 500 days until the tournament gets under way in Scotland’s largest city.

The event has been slimmed down to 10 sports, with Glasgow having stepped in as host city last year after the Australian state of Victoria pulled out amid concerns over costs.

John Swinney stressed the “huge economic benefits to the city” that come from hosting the event.

The Scottish Government has made clear public funding is not needed in order for the tournament – which will run from Thursday July 23 through to Sunday August 2 – to take place.

It marks Glasgow’s second time hosting the games in just over a decade, with Commonwealth athletes having come to the city in 2014

Mr Swinney said: “As the countdown to Glasgow 2026 reaches the 500 days-to-go milestone, today is an excellent opportunity for us all to come together, to show our support for the athletes and everyone involved in bringing the games to Scotland.

“With athletes and para athletes from 74 nations and territories, hundreds of thousands of visitors, and a global broadcast audience of more than one billion, this is a huge opportunity for Scotland on the world stage.”

He spoke out ahead of attending the Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey in London.

The First Minister added: “The theme of this year’s Commonwealth Day event celebrates the importance of strong and connected communities – and that is exactly what the Glasgow 2026 Games will represent.

“Glasgow already has a tremendous record for hosting, receiving international recognition for the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games as an outstanding fortnight of sporting and cultural events.”

Mr Swinney continued: “Glasgow 2026 will bring huge economic benefits to the city, and support upgrades to sporting facilities – benefiting individuals, communities and clubs.

“The games will also generate thousands of volunteering opportunities which will develop skills and provide significant health and wellbeing benefits to those participating.

“Watching Scottish athletes on the world stage can also inspire the public to be more active, try a new sport, or join a local sports club – contributing to our vision of a more active Scotland.”