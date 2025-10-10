Glasgow council needs ‘more time’ to resolve homeless refugee issues – Swinney
The First Minister was pressed on whether he backed a pause in asylum seekers coming to Glasgow.
Glasgow City Council needs “more time” to resolve issues with homeless refugees, John Swinney has said.
The First Minister said the SNP-controlled council needs longer “to resolve the questions that arise around the homeless status of individuals” as he was pressed on whether he backed a pause in asylum seekers coming to Glasgow.
Officials at the city council have said homelessness services are coming under strain due to an increase in asylum seekers being granted leave to remain, after which they can apply for housing assistance from the local authority.
Speaking to Sky News ahead of the SNP conference this weekend, Mr Swinney said the council had proposed a “fair and reasonable approach” which the Home Office should respond “positively” to.
Pressed on whether he supported a pause, he said: “I think there’s got to be appropriate time given to allow the city council to resolve these issues.”
Asked what he meant by this, he said: “Essentially, to give the city council more time to resolve the questions that arise around the homeless status of individuals.
“That’s not what the Home Office are proposing and I think that’s got to be put in place.”
Mr Swinney also defended the Scottish Government’s policies on housing, but said he “understands” the demands faced by Glasgow.
Council officials have spoken of the difficulties in finding accommodation for homeless refugees following positive asylum decisions.
They have argued that Home Office initiatives to streamline asylum processes means there have been more people approaching local authorities for homeless services.
Accommodation provided by the UK Border Agency comes to an end when someone is granted leave to remain.