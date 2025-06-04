Swinney ‘must be held to account’ over Scottish Water pay dispute, unions say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Unions representing Scottish Water employees have said the First Minister “must be held to account” as staff striking over pay accused the Scottish Government of “hypocrisy” over its commitment to workers’ rights.

Members of GMB Scotland and other unions at the publicly-owned organisation began strike action on Monday and it will continue until Sunday.

Staff represented by GMB, Unite and Unison previously rejected a 3.4% pay increase covering the last nine months as the company changed the date for annual rises to take effect from July to April.

Speaking at a rally of striking workers at Scottish Water’s Shieldhall depot in Glasgow on Wednesday, GMB general secretary Gary Smith warned the ongoing dispute could become one of the most significant in the country’s public sector and he urged ministers to intervene.

Unions also claim Scottish Water has failed to appropriately engage in pay negotiations, and that chief executive Alex Plant attended talks on Tuesday for the first time but only stayed briefly.

Mr Smith said: “How did we end up with workers being refused a fair pay rise while executives line their pockets with record bonuses? How did we end up with a chief executive finally turning up to pay talks after a year and only staying for 20 seconds?

“It is damning of the management of Scottish Water but damning too of the hypocrisy of a Scottish Government that advocates for fair work and the protection of public services.

“John Swinney and his ministers must be held to account for this growing scandal. From this point forward, every time they talk to us about fair work and how Scotland treats working people better, we will point to Scottish Water and its absolute failure to make good on that promise.”

Tuesday’s meeting escalated the dispute further, with unions now accusing the employer of weakening the pay offer.

Workers carrying out emergency repairs, testing and maintenance are now striking, which they have warned will threaten the daily operations of the water supplier.

Claire Greer, GMB Scotland organiser, said the unions had agreed to attend the hastily-convened meeting on Tuesday night in the hope of a better offer and a possible resolution.

She said: “Scottish Water has shown no interest in reaching a fair settlement and sat on its hands as a dispute that could have easily been resolved months ago escalated.

“The Scottish Government must now explain to its senior management team why its refusal to clearly and honestly engage with its own workforce cannot stand.”

Unison regional manager Simon Macfarlane said: “Scottish Water staff are very angry in how last night’s pay talks were handled by the company. Scottish Water boss, Alex Plant, appeared at the table for less than five minutes.

“First Minister John Swinney needs to step in and help get this sorted. Scottish Water is behaving like a rogue employer, not an exemplar of fair work.”

Sam Ritchie, Unite industrial officer, said: “Unite members are angry and deeply frustrated with the management of Scottish Water. There has been disregard and arrogance shown towards the concerns of the workforce in meetings with management. This dispute is not just about wages, it’s about fairness, dignity and respect.

“Alex Plant, chief executive, who received a pay package last year of nearly half a million pounds, came into the negotiating room for all of two minutes.

“If Mr Plant can collect an exorbitant salary from the taxpayer then at the very least he should listen to the staff who earn a fraction of his pay. Talks have hit a roadblock and they are not progressing.

“Unions and management are set to resume talks over the coming days but no new offer is currently on the table which would end this dispute.”

Also in attendance was union body the Scottish Trade Unions Congress, and its general Secretary Roz Foyer said: “The Scottish Government has a responsibility to step in and help find a solution.

“Workers and their unions are committed to securing a positive outcome, not only for their members but to uphold the standards within our public services.

“That cannot happen while Scottish Water continues its intransigence in this dispute.”

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “This is a matter for Scottish Water and its trade unions, who we value our relationship with.

“Scottish Water has acted in good faith and with integrity throughout these negotiations.

“We have a long history of being a good employer – with wages rising by about 11% above inflation in the past decade – at a time when many people in other sectors saw their wages stagnate or go backwards.

“We’ve made another strong offer this time that is comfortably above inflation and prioritises those on the lowest wages.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Ministers have set out their policy in relation to public sector pay.

“It is a matter for Scottish Water and its unions to agree a settlement within the constraints of that policy and affordability.

“The Scottish Government urges both parties to resume negotiations to find an agreement.”