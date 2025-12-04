Swinney ‘waiting with expectation’ for UK ministers to secure whisky tariff deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s First Minister has said he is “waiting with expectation” for the UK Government to secure a deal to ensure Scotch whisky is exempt from US tariffs.

John Swinney has pushed for a deal which would cut the 10% levies on whisky entering America, and has met with US President Donald Trump four times this year.

The levies are said to be costing the industry around £4 million per week.

Speaking during First Minister’s Questions in Holyrood on Thursday, Mr Swinney stressed that trade deals cannot be negotiated by the Scottish Government and he is therefore waiting for the UK Government to deliver “the action that we all expect them to deliver”.

The issue was raised by SNP MSP Michelle Thomson, who asked: “The First Minister has already pressed the case all the way to the Oval Office, but will he now exert pressure on the UK Government to stand up for Scotland and press for a deal in this vitally important industry?”

Mr Swinney replied: “I’m very keen to make sure there is a deal arrived at on whisky tariffs.

“As Parliament will know, I have put significant effort into trying to ensure that this case is made directly to the president of the United States.

“But as Parliament also knows, trade deals cannot be negotiated by the Scottish Government. They have to be negotiated by the United Kingdom Government.

“So I am waiting with expectation for the United Kingdom Government doing what they should have been doing all along, which is giving a priority to Scotch whisky and making sure we are exempt from tariffs with the United States.

“We are waiting for the United Kingdom to deliver the action that we all expect them to deliver.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “We have always used our trade agenda to promote our world-class Scotch whisky industry, by continually engaging with the US on the issue and securing significant tariffs cuts in our other trade deals like with India.

“Our deal in May secured preferential access to Scotch whisky to the US market compared with other major economies. We continue to work to ensure this deal protects British jobs and exports as part of our Plan for Change.”