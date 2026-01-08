NHS repeatedly releasing bodies to wrong families, Swinney warned

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The NHS has repeatedly released the bodies of dead Scots to the wrong people, MSPs have warned.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie and Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane both warned the First Minister to take action after the recent “wrongful release” of a person was only discovered after they were cremated.

NHS bosses in Glasgow have launched an investigation into the matter, which saw a different body transported from the hospital mortuary to the undertakers by mistake.

As a result of the blunder, a service organised by one family to remember their loved one saw the wrong body cremated.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) – Scotland’s largest health board – accepted “two families have been caused significant additional distress at an already very difficult time” as a result of the incident.

During First Minister’s Questions, Dame Jackie said the incident had caused “devastation” for two families.

“But this is not the first incident at the hospital of this nature,” she added. “And it is unfortunately not the last, with the body of a 96-year-old grandmother sent to the wrong funeral directors.”

She suggested the matter could be reported to Police Scotland as she condemned “shocking NHS blunders”.

Dr Gulhane also warned the recent blunder was not an isolated incident.

“The body of 56-year-old William Paterson was released to the wrong funeral director,” he told the First Minister.

“A mum was left in a mortuary for six weeks with staff telling the family she had been forgotten.

“And 96-year-old Agnes Lane’s remains were released to the wrong funeral firm.

“At a time when families should be grieving, those mistakes are unacceptable, causing significant distress…

“What steps are being taken to hold senior management to account… they always seem to escape scot-free?”

Mr Swinney said: “I am deeply concerned about the situation and extend my sympathies to the families affected.

“The arrangements and requirements for caring for the deceased require that dignity and respect and the correct procedures are followed at all times.

“NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and the inspector of funeral directors are investigating the circumstances of this case and I expect to see the outcome of this investigation shortly.”

The SNP leader said “arrangements are in place to ensure that the highest standards are applied”, before adding he would “give Parliament the commitment that where we can publish information in this respect we will do so”.

A spokesperson for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: “A full investigation is under way following the wrongful release of a body from NHSGGC’s mortuary to an undertaker.

“The serious issue, which was only identified after cremation had taken place, was the result of human error.

“Family members have been informed and full support is being offered to them.”

Dr Scott Davidson, medical director, added: “I would like to offer my sincere apologies to both families affected.

“We have very rigorous processes for the identification and labelling of bodies from arrival in our mortuaries until their release into the care of an undertaker.

“It is of deep regret that these processes have not been adhered to on this occasion, and that as a result two families have been caused significant additional distress at an already very difficult time.

“We launched an immediate investigation into this incident and will ensure that learning is applied.”

On the release of Ms Lane, a spokesperson for NHSGGC also said: “We fully recognise how difficult times of bereavement can be and extend our condolences to Ms Lane’s family.

“Families have the right to choose their funeral director. Funeral directors are expected to comply with the Scottish Government’s funeral director code of practice.

“With respect to Ms Lane’s care, we can confirm the mortuary team at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital fully complied with all agreed procedures. A written formal request was also received from the undertakers.

“We can confirm we are in touch with the family to answer their questions in relation to this case.”