Sheku Bayoh’s sister vows to continue ‘fight for justice’ after meeting Swinney

Sheku Bayoh’s sister has said she will not give up her decade-long fight for “justice”, after she met the First Minister to discuss the future of the inquiry into her brother’s death.

Mr Bayoh’s family said John Swinney told them the public inquiry is of “paramount importance” and a new chairperson will be found.

The inquiry was thrown into uncertainty when chairman Lord Bracadale quit last month, prompting the departure of the rest of the legal team.

Mr Bayoh, 31, a father-of-two, died after he was restrained by around six police officers who were called to Hayfield Road in Kirkcaldy, Fife, in May 2015.

Earlier this month, a former police officer who was injured in the incident – Nicole Short – spoke publicly and said a “part of me died” on the day the incident took place.

Kadi Johnson, her husband Ade Johnson and their lawyer Aamer Anwar met with the First Minister at the Scottish Parliament on Thursday.

Afterwards, she was asked if she has any confidence left that she will get answers about her brother’s death.

She said: “We’ve gone 10 years now, so I want to see the end of this.

“I need answers, that’s why I’ve fought for justice all this while.

“I need answers and I want justice for my brother Sheku.”

Speaking alongside her, Mr Anwar hit out at the “bizarre press conference” held by the Scottish Police Federation (SPF), where Ms Short spoke.

He said the police involved had “smeared, lied and distorted the facts to criminalise, stereotype and negate Sheku’s right to life”.

He claimed “dinosaurs” at the SPF are denying institutional racism and are living in a “parallel universe”.

Mr Anwar said the First Minister had confirmed a new chairperson will be found for the inquiry, and the SPF’s suggestion of holding a fatal accident inquiry instead is not going to happen.

He said: “The First Minister agreed with the Bayoh family that the public inquiry is of paramount importance and a chair will be found, it will continue and it will conclude.”

Following the meeting, Mr Swinney issued a statement saying: “I was pleased to meet the family of Mr Bayoh following their invitation to do so and welcomed the opportunity to hear from them directly.

“During the meeting I reiterated the Scottish Government’s commitment to establishing the relevant facts surrounding Mr Bayoh’s death.

“The independence of public inquiries is vitally important and it would not be appropriate for me to discuss any matters it is considering. I did however assure the family that our immediate priority is to appoint a new chair to enable the inquiry to complete its work.

“The work to appoint a new chair is being led by the Deputy First Minister and taking place at pace.”

The First Minister’s office said Mr Swinney had also agreed to meet Ms Short, following an invitation from the SPF.