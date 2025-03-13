John Swinney thanked us for ‘colossal investment’ during talks, says Eric Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s First Minister has held talks with one of US President Donald Trump’s sons – with discussions focused on business rather than politics.

Eric Trump, the executive vice-president of the Trump Organisation, said John Swinney thanked him for the firm’s “colossal investment and commitment to Scotland”.

The talks took place in Bute House, the First Minister’s official residence in Edinburgh, and marked the first meeting between the two.

In the run-up to last year’s US presidential election, won by Republican billionaire Donald Trump, Mr Swinney had endorsed his rival candidate, Democrat Kamala Harris.

Eric Trump said it had been a “very warm and friendly meeting” with Mr Swinney, noting it was the first time the Trump Organisation, which owns two golf resorts in Scotland, had been invited to Bute House.

He added: “The First Minister thanked me for the Trump Organisation’s ongoing colossal investment and commitment to Scotland.

“This is the first time that I’ve heard those words from the First Minister and they were hugely appreciated.

“Our discussions focused solely on the Trump Organisation’s commitment to creating in Trump Turnberry and Trump International in Aberdeenshire two of the most iconic golf destinations in the world.

“We did not discuss Scottish or US politics but concentrated on golf.

“It was a very positive and constructive meeting about business and investment.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The First Minister welcomed Eric Trump, executive vice-president of the Trump Organisation, to Bute House to discuss the contribution Trump International provides to Scotland’s economy.

“The First Minister regularly meets with business people regarding investment in Scotland.

“The meeting with Mr Trump provided an opportunity to discuss Scotland’s investment potential and the First Minister was pleased to hear about the company’s continued commitment to Scotland, in particular Aberdeenshire and Ayrshire.”

However the Scottish Greens criticised the First Minister for the “totally inappropriate” talks.

Party co-leader Lorna Slater said the meeting was a “bad call that sends a terrible message”, adding: “When it comes to the Trumps, the line between business and politics has always been blurred.”

She went on to claim Eric Trump is “not a normal businessman”, branding him a “right-wing extremist that has peddled misinformation and conspiracy theories”.