Swinney to raise whisky deal in talks with US ambassador

First Minister John Swinney has said he will raise tariffs on Scotch whisky in talks with the US ambassador.

Warren Stephens will visit John Swinney at Bute House in Edinburgh on Saturday morning, before the pair take in the Scotland v USA rugby match at Murrayfield.

Mr Swinney has this year feverishly pursued a deal that would cut the 10% levy on Scotch whisky, meeting with President Donald Trump on four occasions, including a visit to the White House.

Saturday’s meeting comes following talks between Mr Stephens and Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander on Friday.

Speaking ahead of the discussions, the First Minister said: “I have been clear about the importance of building a constructive relationship with the United States to promote the economic interests of Scotland.

“The United States is a priority trade partner and both Scotland’s largest inward investor and largest export market, so it is critical we continue building on these ties to seize future opportunities.

“As part of my discussions with the US ambassador, I will continue to make the case for our whisky industry and the mutually beneficial deal that is on the table.

“This follows my earlier discussions with President Trump about the tariffs impacting Scotch whisky and the symbiotic partnership which exists between the Scotch and US whisky industries.

“It is in the economic interest of both our countries to reduce tariffs for Scotch whisky.”

Ahead of his own meeting with the ambassador, Mr Alexander hit out at the First Minister’s attempts to secure a deal for the whisky industry.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland on Friday, he said: “Respectfully, many of us here in Scotland wish the First Minister was spending more time avoiding the underspend of £1 billion as we discovered last night, or the state of our schools and hospitals.

“But there’s a second point beyond the legal requirement that this is a competence of the UK Government – Donald Trump doesn’t give gifts, he does deals.

“The only counter-party in those negotiations that can do a deal is the UK Government.”

Mr Alexander added of Mr Swinney: “He’s perfectly entitled to get his picture taken with the president, like anyone else who makes the day trip to Washington.”

Later, following his meeting with the ambassador on Friday, the Scottish Secretary said he had raised the issue of whisky tariffs, with the pair noting their desire to see negotiations move quickly.

He said: “We have a good trade deal in place with the United States and both sides continue the hard yards of negotiating further detail, including on whisky.

“Negotiating a trade deal is about creating and building these long-term relationships.”