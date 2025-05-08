US-UK trade deal must be on ‘right terms’, says Swinney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Any trade deal between the US and UK must be on the “right terms”, John Swinney has said.

The First Minister said the right kind of deal would be a welcome alternative to the “enormous economic damage” of President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Mr Swinney’s comments came ahead of what the US president has called a “major trade deal” to be announced on Thursday.

Car, steel and aluminium exports to the US currently come under a 25% tariff, while the crucial export of Scotch whisky comes under a 10% tariff.

During a visit to a primary school in Edinburgh on Thursday morning, Mr Swinney was asked if the upcoming trade deal vindicates Sir Keir Starmer’s approach of seeking to build bridges with the Trump administration.

He told the PA news agency: “I think anybody’s observation would be that a trade deal would be an advantage if we could secure one, as long as it’s on the right terms.”

He said he would wait to see the details of the proposals coming later in the day.

Mr Swinney added: “Certainly as an alternative to the enormous economic damage being applied as a consequence of the tariffs, a trade deal which is in our interests would be beneficial.

“But we will have to wait until we scrutinise the detail to determine whether any proposed trade deal is actually in our interests.”

Trade tariffs have already hit industries such as manufacturing, he said, while the Scotch whisky industry has been “significantly impacted”.

The First Minister said the Scottish Government would assess any “negative effect” stemming from the US’s requests of the UK in the deal.