Swinney ‘concerned’ about UK being drawn into Middle East conflict

John Swinney has said he is “concerned” the UK could be drawn into the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Tensions escalated further over the weekend as the US struck three of Iran’s nuclear sites and President Donald Trump floated the idea of “regime change” in the country following strikes between it and Israel.

While Downing Street said on Monday the focus would be on “diplomacy”, a spokesman for Number 10 said preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon was a “good thing”.

Speaking during a visit to a school in the Springburn area of Glasgow on Monday, John Swinney urged the international community to work to find a resolution.

“I share the concerns of Scots about the events in Iran over the weekend,” he said.

“To wake up to what we woke up to yesterday morning is very, very frightening and alarming and I don’t think any of us should underestimate the significance and the severity of the situation that we face.”

He added: “That’s why I have made a strong plea for every resource of the international community to be deployed to de-escalate the situation and to get the world to step back from the brink.”

Mr Swinney went on to encourage the UK Government to “put all of their weight” behind diplomatic efforts to stem the conflict.

Asked if he was concerned about British involvement in the conflict, he said: “There’s obviously the potential for this to have very wide-ranging implications and they could involve the United Kingdom.

“So of course I’m concerned about that point.

“I think we need to step back, to find a negotiated settlement to the issues that have been raised and to avoid any further escalation, which will simply increase the severity and the significance of the dangers that we all face.”