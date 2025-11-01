Swinney holds talks on cutting whisky tariffs with US ambassador

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s First Minister has discussed cutting tariffs on Scotch whisky in a meeting with the US ambassador to the UK.

John Swinney met with Warren Stephens for an hour at Bute House – his official Edinburgh residence – on Saturday morning, ahead of both attending a whisky industry event followed by the Scottish rugby team’s clash with the US at Murrayfield.

Mr Swinney has pushed hard for a deal which would cut the 10% levies on the Scottish drink when entering the US, meeting with President Donald Trump four times this year.

UK negotiators will fly to Washington next week in the hope of securing better terms in the trade deal between the two countries.

Speaking after the meeting with the ambassador, the First Minister said: “It was a pleasure to meet with ambassador Stephens at my official residence, Bute House, today.

“We had a lengthy discussion about the shared interests of both countries and how we can continue to foster our long-standing cultural and economic ties.

“We discussed the impact of tariffs on one of Scotland’s most important exports, Scotch whisky.

“I set out how the measures were affecting both Scotch whisky and the Kentucky bourbon industry, and that a reduction or removal would be in the interests of both countries.

“The responsibility for the wider trade negotiations rests with the UK negotiating team, who will travel to the United States next week, but I will continue to do all that I can to protect and safeguard this iconic Scottish product.”

Mr Swinney also raised his opposition to the windfall tax on oil and gas companies with the ambassador, who represents an administration which is unequivocally pro oil and gas.

During his visit to Scotland earlier this year, Mr Trump posted on the Truth Social platform he owns that the UK must “incentivise the drillers, FAST”, adding there was a “VAST FORTUNE TO BE MADE”, urging the Prime Minister in September during the state visit to “drill, baby, drill”.

Reports suggest the Chancellor could be considering scrapping the energy profits levy in this month’s budget, with some, including the SNP, saying it has hurt investor confidence and jobs in the North Sea.

“The ambassador and I also discussed Scotland’s energy industry and the UK Government’s energy profits levy, which is having a deeply damaging impact on confidence, stability and investment,” the First Minister said.

“I continue to call on the UK Government to reflect on that and ensure that we can create the conditions for sustainable energy and accelerate sustainable supply job creation in the north-east.”

The meeting comes after the First Minister was derided for his efforts at securing a deal on whisky by Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander, who suggested Mr Swinney should keep his focus on domestic matters, likening his meeting in the White House with the US president to a “day trip to Washington”.

Mr Alexander held his own meeting with the ambassador on Friday, where he said there was agreement that negotiations should move quickly.