Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s first minister has been forced to knock down reports that the government is considering banning cats.

John Swinney had to issue a statement over the matter after a report from independent experts branded cats as a threat to Scotland’s wildlife.

It suggested the government take drastic measures including keeping cats locked inside - and even banning ownership altogether.

The Scottish Animal Welfare Commission (SAWC) also suggested setting up ‘cat containment areas’ - designated parts of the country where compulsory restrictions could be put in place to prevent pet cats from roaming and hunting.

The recommendations sparked criticism from cat advocates, who said the measures could cause distress for some of the country’s 840,000 pet cats.

But speaking to broadcasters on Monday, Mr Swinney rejected the claims that the government would introduce an effective ban on owning cats.

“There’s a report being produced by an external organisation which has come in to the Government for consideration,” he said.

“Let me just clear this up today – the Government’s not going to be banning cats or restricting cats.

“We’ve no intention of doing so and we will not be doing it.”

open image in gallery John Swinney was forced to knock down reports that the government is considering banning cats. ( PA Wire )

The SAWC estimated that domestic cats kill 27 million birds in the UK each year. It advised the government to consider a range of measures, including keeping domestic cats indoors or on leashes, to protect endangered species such as Scottish wildcats.

The report said “cat containment” measures could also include “restrictions on introducing cats to households in vulnerable areas" -– interpreted by some as effectively a ban.

The use of compulsory cat containment zones within the report – one of five options aimed at controlling the cat population – could also include a mandate for owners to keep their pets inside, but the commission also questions the impact on the cats themselves of being stuck indoors.

The Scottish government said it would “fully consider” the recommendations.

But Alice Palombo, Cats Protection Advocacy & Government Relations Officer for Scotland said that cats need to be able to “perform natural cat-like behaviours” if they’re to live happy, healthy lives.

She said: “Cats are very different from dogs and most will dislike being taken out on a lead. Cats do not like being restrained, especially for long periods of time, so wearing a harness will likely be stressful for them.”