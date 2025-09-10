UK’s ‘largest’ on-street EV charger project installs first device

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first on-street electric vehicle (EV) charger has been installed as part of a project believed to be the largest of its kind in the UK.

Chargepoint operator char.gy said it has started fitting more than 6,000 kerbside chargers for Brighton and Hove City Council (BHCC) after securing a £130 million contract.

The rollout of public EV charging is seen as vital to persuade drivers without off-road parking to switch to electric motoring.

Installing street chargers near homes will reduce the need for people to drive to a charging station, and enable more motorists to take advantage of cheaper overnight electricity rates.

The new charger in Lawrence Road, Hove, is the first to be installed, supported by the Government’s £381 million Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (Levi) funding.

The scheme supports local authorities in England to plan and deliver charging infrastructure for residents without off-street parking.

John Lewis, chief executive of char.gy, said: “Our focus is on providing reliable, affordable and convenient EV charging for the residents who need it right now, and we won’t be slowing down.

“This is a win for sustainability and for the local community.”

Trevor Muten, cabinet member for transport and city infrastructure at BHCC, said the local authority is “leading the way in providing our residents, visitors and businesses with the infrastructure needed for the growing number of electric vehicle users in the city”.

A DfT spokesperson said: “We’re powering up an EV revolution in the UK and delivering £381 million to install over 100,000 chargepoints across the country, including in Brighton and Hove, so that local people can confidently make the switch to electric.

“More chargepoints on our streets will make it easier and cheaper to own an electric vehicle, meaning people can charge up cheaply no matter where they live and no matter where they travel.”

A report published by public spending watchdog the National Audit Office in December 2024 found the rollout of public EV chargers was “on track” to meet the 300,000 the DfT estimates will be the minimum needed by 2030.

The Government has pledged to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2030.