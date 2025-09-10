Healey asks military to look at how UK can help bolster Polish defences
The Defence Secretary held talks in London with defence officials from Poland, Italy, France and Germany.
The Defence Secretary has tasked the military with looking at how the UK can help bolster Nato’s air defence over Poland, after Russia sent drones into Polish territory that were shot down.
John Healey said Russian president Vladimir Putin is “testing us” with the “reckless” attacks overnight as he vowed that Western allies “will stand firm”.
Nato jets shot down Russian drones in what was the first defensive action of its kind since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Speaking after talks in London with defence officials from Poland, Italy, France and Germany, Mr Healey said: “Together we, the E5, totally condemn these attacks.
“Russia’s actions are reckless, they’re dangerous, they’re unprecedented.
“We see what Putin is doing. Yet again he is testing us. Yet again we will stand firm.”
He also said: “Following our discussions today, I’ve asked our UK Armed Forces to look at options to bolster Nato’s air defence over Poland.”