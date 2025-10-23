US sanctions on Russian oil giants ‘really important new step’ – Healey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US sanctions on Russian oil are a “really important new step” in putting pressure on Vladimir Putin, the Defence Secretary has said.

John Healey spoke alongside his German counterpart Boris Pistorius at RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, after flying onboard a P-8 Poseidon submarine-hunting aircraft.

The German minister said he is “sceptical” of the US promises of sanctions but nevertheless “optimistic”.

The US has announced new sanctions against Russia’s two biggest oil companies and condemned Moscow’s refusal to end its “senseless war” on Ukraine.

The sanctions will affect Rosneft and Lukoil as well as dozens of subsidiaries.

Mr Healey said he also looks forward to new sanctions on Russia coming from the European Union.

He and Mr Pistorius spoke to UK and German media at the RAF base in northern Scotland, where they announced new defence co-operation initiatives.

This will include the German navy flying its own Poseidons from Lossiemouth after taking ownership of their first such aircraft later this year.

Mr Healey said: “As far as the US goes, this is a really important new step from President Trump – economic sanctions on Russian oil companies.

“We sanctioned the same companies last week.

“This is always more powerful, when nations act together.”

He said Russian president Mr Putin should “stop fighting, start talking and negotiate peace”.

Mr Pistorious said his scepticism about the US sanctions comes after previously they did not materialise.

He said: “I’m optimistic at least, that this time it will really work out.”

The P-8A can detect, identify, track and defend against hostile ships and submarines.

The RAF operates nine of the aircraft from Lossiemouth, which will shortly be joined by the German navy’s jets of the same type.

It is understood the Poseidon aircraft, which can be armed with five torpedoes and carry more than 120 sonobuoys, take flight almost daily from the base.

Mr Healey said in recent years there has been a 30% increase in Russian submarine activity around the North Atlantic.

The Defence Secretary said RAF Lossiemouth “couldn’t be more important” for the UK’s security, as it houses squadrons of Typhoon fighter jets as well as the Poseidon aircraft.