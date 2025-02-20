UK and Norway begin talks on new defence agreement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK and Norway have started negotiations on a new defence pact aimed at combatting the threat from Russia in the Arctic.

Defence Secretary John Healey and his counterpart, Tore Sandvik, kickstarted the talks as they met at Norwegian Joint Headquarters, a fortress tunnelled deep into the side of a mountain.

Moves towards the major defence agreement come as European countries continue to reel from the sharp shift in US foreign policy towards Ukraine.

President Donald Trump has urged European nations to spend more on their own money on defence, and has locked Nato partners out of initial peace talks over the future of Ukraine with Russia.

The new UK-Norwegian defence agreement will see closer co-operation between the two nations’ defence industries, and closer working between their armed forces, including on protecting undersea cables from sabotage.

Defence Secretary Mr Healey said: “Kickstarting work on a deep, ambitious new defence agreement with Norway shows the UK promise to step up on European security in action.

“Norway remains one of the UK’s most important allies. We will create a new era of defence partnership to bring us closer than ever before as we tackle increasing threats, strengthen Nato, and boost our security in the High North.

“The UK is determined to play a leadership role on European security, supporting the foundations for our security and prosperity at home and showing our adversaries that we are united in our determination to protect our interests.”

Mr Healey’s visit to the High North – loosely defined as the area contained within the territories of the Arctic countries – also saw him visit a British vessel, the Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship Proteus, currently docked in the town of Bodo, which will join Norwegian ships on exercise in the Baltic Sea.