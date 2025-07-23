Healey signs agreement paving way for export of Typhoon jets to Turkey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Defence Secretary has signed an agreement paving the way for the export of Typhoon fighter jets to Turkey.

John Healey and Turkish counterpart Yaşar Guler signed a memorandum of understanding at the International Defence Industry Fair in Istanbul.

It comes after the German government reportedly cleared the path for the delivery of 40 Typhoon Eurofighter jets to Turkey.

“Today’s agreement is a big step towards Turkiye buying UK Typhoon fighter jets,” Mr Healey said.

“It shows this government’s determination to secure new defence deals, building on our relationships abroad to deliver for British working people.

“Equipping Turkiye with Typhoons would strengthen Nato’s collective defence, and boost both our countries’ industrial bases by securing thousands of skilled jobs across the UK for years to come.”

Sir Keir Starmer spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayipp Erdogan on Tuesday evening and the two leaders looked ahead to the multibillion-pound export deal being signed.

The Prime Minister said the deal would “keep us safer during uncertain times” once fully finalised, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

More than a third of each aircraft will be manufactured in the UK, with final assembly taking place at the BAE Systems site in Lancashire.

The Typhoon jet programme is a partnership with Germany, Spain and Italy.

Germany’s security council has signed off on a Turkish request to buy the jets, which will use German parts, Der Spiegel reported, and has informed Turkish and Greek leaders of the decision.

The programme supports 20,000 jobs in the UK.

The RAF’s own fleet of Typhoons is being upgraded over the next 15 years.