LGBT veterans ‘furious’ at slow pace of compensation

Former members of the military dismissed or discharged for being gay said they have been left “angry and disappointed” at low numbers of compensation payouts.

A campaign group said only 24 payments have been made out of more than 1,000 applications since a scheme opened five months ago.

In December, the Government announced up to £75 million for the LGBT financial recognition scheme, with payments of up to £70,000 for each veteran “to acknowledge the historic wrongs they experienced in the armed forces”.

The Fighting with Pride military charity said eight of the 24 payouts were to veterans with life-limiting health conditions.

The charity’s chief executive Peter Gibson said older veterans have been left “furious” and feeling that “justice delayed is justice denied”.

He has written to Defence Secretary John Healey to convey the “growing anger, frustration and impatience” of veterans, and to say the scheme “is sadly not delivering at a pace which meets the expectations of the ageing veterans we are working with”.

Mr Gibson said a staff of 15 people to deal with the scheme “together with underperforming technology is clearly and simply not enough to meet the demand”.

The scheme’s launch should have “marked a moment of healing and recognition for LGBT+ veterans”, he said, adding it is instead “beginning to inflict new wounds” as they relive their trauma when applying for compensation.

Emma Storey, who was under investigation by military police and left the Women’s Royal Army Corps in 1987, shared her anger over the delays.

She said: “We feel angry and disappointed. We were treated abysmally during our service. Forced out for our sexuality and loving the people we love, only to be let down by a casual approach to the payments we’re owed.

“I’m 64 years old and deserve to enjoy some dignity in the later years of my life.

“After reopening the wounds by applying for the financial recognition scheme, the least I’d expect is to be showed the decency and respect of a prompt resolution.”

Mr Gibson said it is “high time the Government now pulls out all the stops for these veterans who bravely served their country, yet were appallingly treated for simply being gay”.

He said time is of the essence for an older population.

“Many affected veterans are in their 60s, 70s and 80s – they are furious justice is being delayed,” said Mr Gibson.

“For many it means justice delayed is justice denied. Fighting With Pride will continue to do everything we can to find every single affected LGBT veteran and ensure they get the reparations they deserve.”

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “We recognise the need to work quickly through the over 1,000 applications for financial recognition we’ve received.

“The process of working through the applications requires checking a number of information sources and historical records, however we understand the need for timeliness in delivering this important scheme.

“We are working closely with stakeholder groups and applicants can receive updates on their progress from the team via gov.uk.”

Data published earlier this month showed 40 people have had historic convictions for same-sex activity wiped from their records.

The disregards and pardons scheme was launched in 2012 but applied only to men and only for specific convictions.

It was extended in 2023 to include women and to cover any repealed or abolished offence that was once used to criminalise same-sex sexual activity.

New data published by the Government this month showed that between June 2023 and March this year 40 people had their convictions “disregarded”, meaning they had been deleted from official records.

The majority of these (35) were for military offences while three came under the Sexual Offences Act 1956.