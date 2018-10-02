Healey to convene next ‘coalition of the willing’ meeting next week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Defence Secretary is set to convene the next meeting of the “coalition of the willing” next week, as the head of the British armed forces has been in Kyiv for discussions with Volodymyr Zelensky.

John Healey will host defence ministers in Brussels alongside his French counterpart on Thursday, the Ministry of Defence said.

He will then chair the Ukraine Defence Contact Group with his opposite number from Germany on Friday.

Chief of the Defence Staff Sir Tony Radakin has been in Kyiv with his French counterpart, and met Mr Zelensky on Friday, as talks with military planners continued.

The UK and France have been at the forefront of discussions convening a group of nations who would be willing to join a force to deter Vladimir Putin from attacking again in the event of a peace deal.

Overall, 30 countries are expected to contribute to the group, the MoD has said.

Mr Healey said on Saturday: “Our coalition of nations, working at pace and willing to stand with Ukraine for the long-term, is a stark contrast to Russia who stand alone with only North Korea for a friend.

“As Putin prevaricates over a ceasefire, we will continue to ramp up our military planning, exploring the air, sea and land forces that could support a lasting peace in Ukraine.

“However, we will not jeopardise the peace by forgetting about the war.

“That’s why in the week ahead we will also convene the Ukraine Defence Contact Group to supply Ukraine with the military equipment they need to put them in the strongest possible position as they fight back brutal, continuing Russian attacks.”

Sir Keir Starmer also discussed the “progress” of the “coalition of the willing” talks in a phone call with Emmanuel Macron on Saturday, Downing Street said.

In a conversation which also touched on the tariff measures announced by Donald Trump, “the Prime Minister and the President agreed to stay in close contact over the coming weeks”, Number 10 said.

Mr Zelensky has said he is “grateful to all the countries” supporting the effort, and said there has been “tangible progress and initial details regarding how a partner security contingent could be deployed”.

In a post on X reflecting on his meeting with the heads of the British and French forces, he said that officials are “working to ensure security in Ukraine and to establish reliable security guarantees”.

Russian strikes on Ukraine have continued, and at least 18 people, including nine children, were killed on Friday by a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, the home town of Mr Zelensky.

Mr Zelensky called for “pressure” on Moscow and said “we must not be afraid to pressure the one who continues this war and ignores all the world’s proposals to end it”.

Writing on X on Saturday, Mr Zelensky thanked nations including the UK for their support, but criticised the response from the US embassy, calling it “surprisingly disappointing”.

“They are afraid to even say the word ‘Russian’ when speaking about the missile that murdered children,” he said.

Bridget Brink, the US ambassador in Kyiv, posted a message on Friday which read: “Horrified that tonight a ballistic missile struck near a playground and restaurant in Kryvyi Rih. More than 50 people injured and 16 killed, including 6 children. This is why the war must end.”