Delaying redress for mesh scandal could end up costing taxpayers, warns MP

Delaying redress for victims of the pelvic mesh “scandal” could end up costing the public purse, a Conservative former Treasury minister has warned.

John Glen on Thursday called for a Commons debate about valproate and pelvic mesh, telling MPs that “we must move on this matter”.

Thousands of babies are thought to have been harmed by sodium valproate use during pregnancies since the 1970s, a drug used to treat epilepsy and bipolar disorder which is now known to cause birth defects and lifelong learning difficulties.

Pelvic mesh used to treat stress urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse is also thought to have caused complications and harm for thousands of women – possibly more than 200,000 in England – between 1998 and 2020.

A report by Patient Safety Commissioner Henrietta Hughes published in February last year recommended that victims of harm should start to receive compensation payments this year.

Mr Glen told the Commons: “It has now been a year since the publication of the Patient Safety Commissioner Hughes Report, which highlighted the devastating impact of valproate and pelvic mesh on thousands of woman and then children.

“Given my experience on the Infected Blood Compensation Scheme (as a Cabinet Office minister) and given what I learned from (policing minister Dame Diana Johnson) when she was sat here in opposition, please can we have some time to discuss this?

“The further delays that could occur will cause enormous additional anxiety but also expense to the taxpayer.

“We must move on this matter.”

Commons Leader Lucy Powell replied from the despatch box: “He does raise a very important issue that has been raised as he said by colleagues with me before recess on the Hughes Report and the valproate and pelvic mesh scandal, which I know is a big issue in the last parliament.

“I know the minister has met with families and is considering in great depth the report, and I will absolutely ensure that at the earliest opportunity the House is given a full update on these matters.

“And I look forward to him from those backbenches as well continuing to raise that with me if that doesn’t happen.”