Joe Biden sent wishes for successful treatment after prostate cancer diagnosis

Sir Keir Starmer said he wished Joe Biden a “swift and successful treatment” after the former US president announced he had been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer.

Mr Biden’s office said he was seen by doctors last week after experiencing urinary symptoms.

Tests revealed the cancer had spread to his bones, and he was formally diagnosed on Friday.

“I am very sorry to hear President Biden has prostate cancer,” the Prime Minister said.

“All the very best to Joe, his wife Jill and their family, and wishing the President swift and successful treatment.”

Prostate cancer is assigned a Gleason score, which ranges from two to 10 and indicates how abnormal the cancer cells are when compared to healthy tissue under a microscope.

Mr Biden’s office reported his score was nine, suggesting a highly aggressive form of the disease.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management,” a statement from Mr Biden’s office read.

“The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

Sir Keir’s sentiments were echoed by former Conservative prime minister Rishi Sunak, who wished the former US leader “all the best” on his treatment.

“So sorry to hear the news that President Biden has prostate cancer”, he said.

“Too many men are struck by this disease. We must continue to raise awareness of the danger it poses.”

Mr Biden, 82, has previously dealt with other health concerns.

He had a skin lesion removed from his chest, later revealed to be a common form of skin cancer, in early 2023.

In November 2021, the former president had a benign but potentially pre-cancerous polyp removed from his bowel.

In the United States, wishes poured in from Democrats and Republicans.

US President Donald Trump, who faced off against Mr Biden during the 2020 and early parts of the 2024 election cycle, said he was “saddened” to hear the news.

“We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery,” he posted on Truth Social.

Mr Biden’s former vice president Kamala Harris said she and husband Doug Emhoff were keeping the entire Biden family “in our hearts and prayers”.

“Joe is a fighter — and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership,” she said.

“We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery.”

The 82-year-old’s health formed a focal part of his campaign in the lead up to his decision to seek re-election in 2024.

He withdrew from the race after a disastrous debate performance in June 2024, stepping aside in favour of Ms Harris.

A longtime advocate for cancer research, Mr Biden launched the “Cancer Moonshot” during his presidency, with the goal of halving the cancer death rate over 25 years.

The mission was inspired in part by the 2015 death of his son, Beau, from brain cancer.

Chiara De Biase, director of health services, equity and improvement at Prostate Cancer UK, said one in eight UK men will suffer from prostate cancer throughout their lifetime.

“This indiscriminate disease strikes dads, grandads, brothers, and uncles from every walk of life,” she said.

“If your dad or brother has had prostate cancer, or if you’re Black, you have the highest risk of getting the disease, and we strongly recommend you talk to your GP about the PSA blood test from the age of 45.

“We’re calling on the Government to overhaul outdated NHS guidelines so that GPs can start conversations with these men about their higher risk and the option to have a PSA blood test. This move will save thousands of lives every year.”

Former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, along with Hillary Clinton, also expressed support for Mr Biden.

“Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe,” Mr Obama said in a post on X.

“I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery.”

Mr Clinton said: “Hillary and I are rooting for him and are keeping him, Jill, and the entire family in our thoughts.”