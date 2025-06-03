Jodie Marsh wins legal battle to keep lemurs at sanctuary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jodie Marsh, a former glamour model, has won her appeal against Uttlesford District Council, allowing her to keep lemurs at her animal sanctuary in Essex.

The council had previously denied Ms Marsh's application for a wild animal licence.

However, District Judge Christopher Williams ruled in favour of Ms Marsh on Tuesday at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court.

"On the basis of the evidence available I am persuaded that the noise made by the lemurs is not a nuisance," he said.

"I am satisfied on the balance of probabilities that the decision by Uttlesford District Council was wrong and continues to be wrong. I allow the appeal."

Ms Marsh was seen crying as the judgment was read out.

open image in gallery Former model Jodie Marsh outside Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court in Essex ( PA )

She expressed her gratitude to her lawyer and the judge following the ruling.

Uttlesford District Council rejected Ms Marsh’s application in 2024 after complaints, but the 46-year-old told an earlier hearing that online trolls are behind much of the criticism of her animal sanctuary.

At a previous hearing, video clips of screeching lemurs at a zoo were played to the court.

The district council said Ms Marsh, who trained as a bodybuilder, had been unable to provide a noise nuisance survey but Paul Oakley, for Ms Marsh, said the council’s “conclusion lemurs were likely to contribute to the (noise) impact” was “speculation”.

The court previously heard that Ms Marsh had hand-reared a meerkat called Mabel and had joked about “taking her to the pub four times a week” on GB News.

open image in gallery Ring-tailed lemurs at London Zoo ( PA )

The council received 19 statements from local residents opposing the licence but the judge ruled that Ms Marsh “genuinely cares for the animals” at her sanctuary.

Summing up his findings, Judge Williams said: “Ms Marsh may not be popular in the surrounding area but based on the evidence given to this court I conclude that she is a person who genuinely cares for the animals.”

“Ms Marsh is not and has not been responsible for any harm or ill treatment (of the animals in her care).”

The court heard Essex Police, Essex Fire and Rescue Service and the RSPCA had not raised any concerns over Ms Marsh’s application for a licence to keep eight ring-tailed lemurs.

The judge ruled that Ms Marsh’s licence application, on behalf of Fripps Farm, should be granted, with conditions.

He approved an application for costs of £19,641 to be paid to Ms Marsh by Uttlesford District Council.