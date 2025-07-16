Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Job hunters face significant financial losses and potential criminal records from scam advertisements, Lloyds Bank has warned, reporting a staggering 237 per cent surge in "advanced fee" job scams this year.

Victims typically lose £1,420, with some out of pocket by over £5,000.

Often originating on social media and disguised as remote work or content roles, these fraudulent schemes disproportionately target young job seekers, with the majority of cases seen by the bank involving those aged 18 to 34.

Scammers entice victims with fake job offers involving simple online tasks – such as liking TikTok videos or reviewing hotels – promising lucrative commissions and high returns from the comfort of their own homes.

However, upfront fees – known as 'advanced fees' – are demanded for purported necessities like application processing, training, background checks, or visa sponsorship.

Once payments are made, perpetrators typically cease communication, leaving victims ghosted or blocked. Lloyds highlights the severe financial implications and the potential for victims to inadvertently face a criminal record.

In more elaborate and sophisticated cases, scammers simulate entire recruitment processes, Lloyds said, including fake interviews, onboarding and contracts.

Victims are sometimes added to WhatsApp group chats or shown fake screenshots of inflated bank balances to give an impression of legitimacy. ( Associated Press )

They may impersonate genuine recruitment agencies and set up fake websites. Victims are sometimes added to WhatsApp group chats or shown fake screenshots of inflated bank balances to give an impression of legitimacy.

Victims may make more than one payment during the scam, sometimes paying for what they believe are VIP upgrades for higher earnings or fees to access commissions made.

Some scams involve crypto wallets or platforms for task completion, and some victims are even manipulated into forwarding money or acting as intermediaries – unwittingly laundering money – known as money muling.

Money mules can find themselves at risk of a criminal record.

Christina Ford, fraud investigator at Lloyds, said: “In my role, I’ve spoken to a number of customers who have been approached unexpectedly with job offers or they’ve responded to advertisements promising quick cash or remote working opportunities.

“These offers usually take place on social media platforms, sometimes not even framed as a job advert, but instead in the form of a fake profile talking about a great job opportunity they’ve had themselves.”

She added: “The roles presented appear simple, such as watching or liking TikTok videos or writing fake reviews to boost company ratings. Customers are told they will earn a set amount per task and initially receive payments into their accounts.

“However, these payments are often sent by other scam victims who believe they are paying to unlock higher-paying tasks.”

Scammers lure victims with fake job offers which can sometimes involve simple online tasks such as liking TikTok videos or reviewing hotels ( Associated Press )

Liz Ziegler, fraud prevention director, Lloyds, said: “If you find yourself being asked to make any sort of payment to apply for a job, take a step back and ask yourself if the opportunity feels legitimate.

“Take time to independently research the role and company being presented to you.”

Lloyds’ figures were based on analysis of scams reported by Lloyds Banking Group customers, including customers of Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland between January and June 2025. The 237 per cent increase was calculated by the bank by comparing January with June.

Here are Ms Ziegler’s tips for avoiding job scams: