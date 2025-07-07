Deaths of mother and daughter in road crash an ‘unspeakable tragedy’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The deaths of a mother and her six-year-old daughter in a crash in Co Donegal are an “unspeakable tragedy” that have brought pain to an entire community, their joint funeral has heard.

Nurse Natalie McLaughlin and her daughter Ella were fatally injured in a collision between their car and a van on the R240 at Glentogher, Carndonagh, on the Inishowen peninsula on last Wednesday evening.

Ms McLaughlin’s partner Tyrone and their 18-month-old daughter Rhea-Rose sustained serious injuries in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

Funeral mass was held for the mother and daughter in the Sacred Heart Church in their hometown of Carndonagh on Monday.

Ahead of the service, people lined the streets as their two white coffins were carried through the town toward the church followed by a large crowd of mourners.

As the cortege approached the church, young children from St Patrick’s Girls National School, where Ella was a pupil, stood together on either side of the road as the coffins passed by.

During the service, parish priest Con McLaughlin told mourners the crash had revived memories of other devastating road collisions in Co Donegal in recent years.

“The grey sky was a fitting backdrop for the arrival of Natalie McLaughlin’s remains to her home in Church Road,” he said.

“The silence was only broken by the sound of the feet of those carrying her coffin. Natalie was now joining her little daughter. Ella’s remains had come home earlier, and the silence said it all – an unspeakable tragedy and a pain felt throughout the whole community.”

He added: “The pain is felt not only in Carndonagh but also throughout Inishowen and further afield, because it revives painful memories of all too many similar tragedies that have taken place throughout this region.

“For me, personally, the scene revived memories of when I ministered in Buncrana, and during my time there there was a series of multiple fatalities in car accidents.

“How much more will this tragedy revive similar memories in so many people. I spoke to Natalie’s parents and just one comment was forthcoming, Natalie’s mother (Joanne) said, ‘well, at least the only consolation I have is now that they are together’.

“Two young lives taken – no-one has the answer.”

Ms McLaughlin’s nurse’s uniform was placed in front of the altar during the service, as were toys belonging to Ella.

At the close of the service, family members paid tribute to Ms McLaughlin and her daughter.

Ms McLaughlin’s brother Tiarnan said the nurse was always putting everyone before herself.

“When you asked Nat for help you already knew the answer – ‘yes’,” he said.

“She was just that loving and thoughtful. When Nat asked ‘how are you?’ you can see how much she genuinely cared for your answer. As a mother, she took care of two beautiful children who were always reminded that they were the most loved in the world. Natalie would always make you feel loved for even small things like telling you off for not doing the right thing for yourself and always making time, even if she doesn’t have it, to check up with you and see what she can support you with.

“Natalie loved her job. She was an amazing nurse, which is no wonder – such a kind, caring, loving, vibrant young woman who would make anyone feel welcome with her smile and her soft spoken nature. You always hear people rave about the excellent care and compassion Natalie would give.

“I know you are listening Nat, you know how much everyone loves you – love you Nat.”

Ms McLaughlin’s sister Lara said it was hard to remember what life was like before her niece Ella was born.

“She’s the light of our lives, the centre of our entire world,” she told the church.

“For a girl so young, there was absolutely no doubt she was entirely sure of who she was, so outgoing and so intelligent. She lived such a full life in her very short six years. Her most recent holiday to Portugal, just two weeks ago, she learned how to swim, play chess and do magic tricks. Our perfect, crazy girl with her cheeky little face and sassy attitude, it was easy for Ella to leave a lasting impression on everyone that she met.

“For the last six years, we have been kept completely entertained and happily on our toes. Ella possesses the biggest, craziest personality and the sweetest soul. Every emotion with Ella was heightened and so pure. She had the ability to love so intensely from tight cuddles and showers of kisses to finding love notes she’d placed all around the house.

“We will love and miss you, Ella, every second of every day, forever.”

After the service, the remains of the mother and daughter were taken onward for burial in the church’s adjoining cemetery.