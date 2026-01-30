Joanna Lumley ‘elated and full of champagne’ after Jilly Cooper memorial

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dame Joanna Lumley said she felt “elated and full of champagne” following the memorial service for Dame Jilly Cooper.

The Queen, the cast of hit TV show Rivals, and a host of other famous faces gathered at Southwark Cathedral on Friday morning to celebrate the life of the successful author.

Dame Jilly died unexpectedly in October, aged 88, after sustaining injuries from a fall.

Speaking about the memorial service, Dame Joanna told the Press Association: “It was absolutely beautiful. It was very touching, sometimes very funny, just sometimes very moving and very beautiful.

“I think everything she would have loved, and (it) just reminded you of how hugely she’s being missed.”

Speaking to the media gathered outside the cathedral, Dame Joanna added: “I think what moved me most in the service was just the sheer adoration in that great stuffed cathedral.

“Every single seat was taken, and everybody was there because they knew Jilly.

“She was adored because she was adorable. She never had a hard or horrid word to say about anybody.

“She treated everything as thrilling and exciting as chance. She loved everybody, and everybody loved her back. She loved life, she loved nature. She was an optimist. She was an extraordinary woman.

“The great thing is that although she’s gone, we’ve got all her books and we’ve got her television shows and we’ve got her still alive amongst us.”

When asked how she was feeling after the service, Dame Joanna told the Press Association: “Elated and full of champagne.”