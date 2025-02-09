Police investigate fire at Highlands cottage once owned by Jimmy Savile

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A property in the Scottish Highlands which was once owned by Jimmy Savile has been damaged by a fire.

An outbuilding at the Allt-na-Reigh cottage in Glen Coe caught fire on Saturday evening, leading to the closure of the A82.

The site lay abandoned for years and has been vandalised repeatedly since Savile’s death in 2011, and his exposure as a prolific sex offender.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze and the road was reopened on Sunday.

Highlands Council has previously given permission for the site to be demolished and replaced with a new home. The remote three-bedroom property was put on the market by trustees of the late DJ’s estate for £100,000 in 2013. It was describes as “a traditional refurbished detached cottage an attractive location within scenic Highland countryside” and highlights its proximity to Glencoe Ski Centre.

It has been repeatedly vandalised since Savile’s crimes were exposed.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

open image in gallery A property once owned by Jimmy Savile has been damaged by fire (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Archive )

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said they called out at 17:40, and three fire engines attended.

Savile, uncovered as one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders, bought the whitewashed cottage named Allt Na Reigh in 1998.

Opinion has been divided over the future of the cottage, the previous home of renowned Scottish mountaineer Hamish MacInnes.

Some have suggested it should be demolished while mountaineers think it should be transformed into a museum dedicated to their sport.

Previous plans to turn the property into a respite care centre for disabled people were abandoned when the Jimmy Savile Charitable Trust closed in the wake of the scandal surrounding the former Top Of The Pops and Jim’ll Fix It host.