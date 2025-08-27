Animatronic Billy puppet from Saw III could fetch more than £40,000 at auction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An animatronic Billy puppet from the film Saw III is expected to fetch between 30,000 and 60,000 dollars (£22,300 to £44,600) at a horror memorabilia auction.

The sale comprises more than 1,000 props, including Freddy Krueger’s razor-claw glove from A Nightmare On Elm Street (2010) and a Ghostface mask from Scream (2022).

The Billy puppet, which comes from the personal collection of the film’s director Darren Lynn Bousman, is known for the phrase “I want to play a game” and is used by killer John Kramer (Jigsaw) to deliver instructions to his victims.

One of the top lots at the auction is a stunt version of the Necronomicon Ex-Mortis from Evil Dead II (1987), an ancient book filled with prophecies that is expected to fetch between 50,000 to 100,000 dollars (£37,215 – £74,430).

One of the older props is a statue from Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 masterpiece The Shining, which depicts Jack Nicholson’s character, Jack Torrance, wielding a bloodied axe.

This piece carries a high estimate of 6,000 dollars (£4,465).

Another highlight is Tony Todd’s bloodied costume in Candyman: Farewell To The Flesh (1995), a film which shows his murderous character killing those who invoke him.

The costume includes Candyman’s hook and it could fetch between 25,000 dollars and 50,000 dollars (£18,607 – £37,215).

This is the same pre-sale estimate as the Slim Klown mask from Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988).

Other props up for sale include the axe of Ewan McGregor’s Danny Torrance in Doctor Sleep (2019), and Bruce Campbell’s chainsaw when he played Ash Williams in the TV series Ash Vs Evil Dead.

Brandon Alinger, Propstore chief operating officer, said: “Propstore is proud to present an incredible selection of horror memorabilia.

“From beloved cult favourites to recent box office hits, these props and costumes showcase the creativity and craftsmanship that make the genre so enduring.

“This auction gives fans and collectors the chance to own pieces that have terrified and thrilled audiences for decades.”

Propstore’s three-day auction will take place in Los Angeles this September.