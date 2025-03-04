Jermaine Jenas’s wife announces couple have split up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The wife of former BBC presenter Jermaine Jenas has said she and her husband have split up.

The former footballer, 42, and his wife Ellie Penfold were together for 16 years.

In a statement on her Instagram story, Jenas’s wife said: “I never imagined I would have to share something so personal with the public, but given the situation, I feel it’s necessary.

“After 16 years together and 4 wonderful children, Jermaine and I have decided to part ways.

“We will remain friends and continue to co-parent.

“We kindly ask that you respect our children’s privacy during this challenging time.”

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder and his wife, a model, were married for more than 13 years.

The announcement comes just months after the father-of-four was removed from the presenting team at Match Of The Day and The One Show following complaints about workplace conduct.

Before his sacking in August, Jenas had been a regular pundit on sports programmes and a presenter on BBC Radio 5 Live.

He had been considered a natural successor to replace Gary Lineker as host of Match Of The Day, who last year announced that he will step down as host of the football highlights programme at the end of this season in May.

After being sacked from the BBC, Jenas apologised saying he had done “nothing illegal” and that “inappropriate messages” sent were “between two consenting adults”.

Jenas returned to broadcasting on TalkSport radio last month after the outlet distanced itself from him in the wake of his departure from the BBC.

“The last six, seven months have been extremely tough for myself and my family,” Jenas said in an interview with TalkSport in February.

“But it’s also been a really good opportunity to kind of take stock, have a good look at why you find yourself in these kind of situations, and start to have some honest conversations, really.

“With yourself, with other people, people that are close to you, people that have been very supportive during this period of time and just kind of work your way back to a position where I can get back to doing what I love most.”