Jeremy Clarkson was ‘accommodating and kind’ in surprise appearance on Car S.O.S

Car S.O.S host Tim Shaw says people might be surprised by “how accommodating and kind” Jeremy Clarkson was during an episode of the vehicle repair show.

The National Geographic car renovation show is returning for a new series with a reveal to an owner due to take place at Clarkson’s Oxfordshire farm in episode five.

Shaw said industry people told him that the former Top Gear and The Grand Tour star turned Clarkson’s Farm presenter was “very unlikely to take part in the show”.

He said: “The general sentiment was, ‘good luck with that’. But I figured it was worth a shot.

“Even though it was a busy time for Jeremy on the farm, I reached out to his long-time assistant and explained the story behind the car.

“It was an all-or-nothing request: ‘Could we come to his home and reveal the car to its owner?’

“To my surprise, she got back to me almost immediately after speaking with Jeremy – and the answer was yes. We were all totally stunned.

“But it didn’t stop there. Not only did he agree, but he was happy for us to bring a full coach load of people, literally the kind of coach you see barrelling down the motorway.

“We had the entire family there, and when you see the size of the group, you realise just how generous this offer was.

“I mean, think about it, 60 strangers turning up at your property.

“The Car S.O.S team and I were even invited into his kitchen for a chat before the big reveal.

“We spent about half an hour with him, and he was warm, friendly, and, of course, typically sarcastic and funny.

“But what might surprise the Jeremy Clarkson sceptics is just how accommodating and kind he was.

“He genuinely cared about the wellbeing of both the team and, most importantly, the car’s owner.”

Shaw also said that in more than a decade of filming the show Clarkson gave “one of the kindest gestures we’ve ever had from any celebrity”, after inviting the coach full of strangers to his home where the improved Land Rover Discovery Series 1 automobile was revealed.

“Now, I wasn’t expecting hugs, tears, or a big outpouring of emotion from Jeremy when we handed the car back to its owner James,” he said.

“But he showed everyone involved that day that he’s a kind, caring guy, even while keeping up that classic Clarkson front.”

Also taking part in season 13 is comedian Johnny Vegas, and motoring presenter Mike Brewer.

Clarkson, 64, has had three series of Prime Video show Clarkson’s Farm, which has charted his difficulties farming on his land in Chadlington, near Chipping Norton, as well as him starting his Diddly Squat farm shop, since 2021.

An upcoming fourth season follows him starting more businesses in the area.

He currently has Hawkstone Brewery, and a pub in Asthall, near Burford, called The Farmer’s Dog.

Clarkson is also known for ITV’s Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? and last year ended his Prime Video programme The Grand Tour with his co-presenters Richard Hammond and James May.

Car S.O.S began in 2013, and has been presented by Shaw and John “Fuzz” Townshend.

Car S.O.S returns March 13 on National Geographic.