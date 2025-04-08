Jeremy Clarkson’s beer hit with urgent recall over ‘undeclared’ ingredient

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two popular lagers sold by Jeremy Clarkson have been urgently recalled for containing undeclared ingredients which could cause health issues for some.

The Cotswold Brewing Company is recalling its Hawkstone Black and Hawkstone Spa Lager because they contain undeclared gluten from wheat which is not listed on the label.

The Food Standards Agency says this has caused the product to be a health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten, or with coeliac disease.

A recall notice from the brewery reads: “Customer safety is of paramount importance to The Cotswold Brewing Company Limited and we take all issues regarding the production of our products extremely seriously.”

“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to wheat, do not consume it. Instead return it to the place where purchased where a full refund will be given.

open image in gallery Jeremy Clarkson recently joined farmers protesting over the changes to inheritance tax rules (Aaron Chown/PA) ( PA )

“We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused.”

Hawkstone beers are marketed by TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson. It is made using barley grown at his Diddly Squat Farm in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire.

The formerTop Gear presenter has become an outspoken figure in the agriculture industry in recent years, presenting the reality farming show Clarkson’s Farm from his Oxfordshire site since 2019.

Advice notice from the Food Standards Agency reads: “If you have bought any of the above products and have an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten, or with coeliac disease, do not consume them. Instead return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund. For more information, please contact info@hawkstone.com or call 01451 824488.”