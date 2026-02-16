Group set up to support UK police forces after release of the Epstein files

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new national group has been set up to support UK police forces that are “assessing allegations” following the publication of the Epstein files, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) has said.

It is understood the national coordination group will bring together affected forces to ensure consistency of approach.

A spokesperson for the NPCC said: “A national coordination group has been set up to support a small number of forces assessing allegations that have emerged following the publication of the US DoJ (Department of Justice) Epstein files.

“We continue to work collaboratively to assess the details being made public to allow us to understand any potential impact arising from the millions of documents that have been published.

“We continue to support our partners and contribute in any way we can to help secure justice for victims and survivors, and urge anyone who needs support to visit www.whenyouareready.co.uk.”

The group, which is not an investigative team, will draw upon relevant expertise from across policing and wider law enforcement.

While it is available to support forces undertaking an assessment or investigation following the release of the files, each force will remain responsible for any potential offences occurring within their jurisdiction.