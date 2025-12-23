Met contacted FBI over Andrew allegations last month, emails show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Metropolitan Police contacted the FBI last month to inquire whether there were any ongoing investigations related to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s association with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, newly released emails show.

In an email, dated November 10, a detective chief inspector from the Met said they were “reviewing” alleged efforts by Andrew to get information on Virginia Giuffre through his protection officers, human trafficking allegations and flight logs concerning Epstein’s trips to the UK.

The Met officer said a colleague had done work with the FBI in 2021 concerning Epstein and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

Earlier this month, the force said it would not launch a criminal investigation into the claims the former duke asked his taxpayer-funded bodyguard to dig up dirt on Ms Giuffre.

The email from the officer followed documents released by the US House Oversight Committee and an interview request from Democrats on the committee to the former duke.

It read: “I am a DCI in the Met Police in London, and have been given your contact details by (another DCI) who I understand did some work with you back in 2021 in relation to the cases against Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

“As you may be aware, there has been significant media reporting in the UK about (former) Prince Andrew and his activities both with (redacted) and efforts he has allegedly made to get information about her through his protection officers.

“The UK media also appear to be in possession of certain material from the Oversight Committee, including flight manifests from when JE arrived in the UK with other passengers and further allegations around trafficking etc.

“I am reviewing these allegations, and wanted to enquire if you still had any active investigations in relation to this matter, and if your team had any involvement in the Oversight Committee hearings and any material being presented there.”

Further documents from the “Epstein files” have been published by the US Department of Justice (DoJ), including emails which showed how US lawyers believed there were “various factual inaccuracies” in Andrew’s accounts during their probe into Epstein.

The internal communications came during a public row between the former duke and US prosecutors over his cooperation with their requests for an interview.

Andrew’s legal team had released a statement before the June 2020 email in which they said he had on “at least three occasions this year offered his assistance as a witness” to the DoJ.

An unnamed lawyer from New York told former southern district of New York attorney Geoff Berman on June 8 2020: “Geoff — as discussed, I’ve put together a short proposed statement responding to the press release issued by Prince Andrew’s counsel this morning.

“If we do issue something in response, as you’ll see, I would recommend we keep it short and forward looking, rather than trying to rehash all of the various factual inaccuracies in his account of the past.”

Mr Berman went on to publicly accuse the former duke of attempting to “falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to co-operate”.

Other documents included anonymous tips concerning Andrew, in which one claimed there had been “paedophilia organised by JE for Prince Andrew”.

Another tip claimed the former prince had hit her with a car and that she was taken to Frogmore Cottage, where Maxwell is alleged to have tortured her with electric shocks.

Andrew stepped down from royal duties in 2019 after his disastrous Newsnight interview, but the publication of Ms Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, and the US government’s release of documents from Epstein’s estate, brought more scrutiny over his relationship with the financier.

It led to the King officially stripping his disgraced brother of both his HRH style and his prince title.

US politicians have criticised Andrew for his “silence” after he missed a deadline last month to respond to their request to sit for an interview about Epstein.

He paid millions to Ms Giuffre, a woman he has claimed never to have met, to settle a civil sexual assault claim in 2022.

The former duke vehemently denies any wrongdoing.

Ms Giuffre died aged 41 in April.

Elsewhere in the documents, an email to Maxwell from an individual labelled “the Invisible Man”, signed off with “A”, appeared to ask the disgraced socialite if she had “found me some new inappropriate friends”.

The email read: “I am up here at Balmoral Summer Camp for the Royal Family. Activities take place all day and I am totally exhausted at the end of each day.

The Girls are completely shattered and I will have to give them an early night today as it is getting tiring splitting them up all the time!

“How’s LA? Have you found me some new inappropriate friends?

“Let me know when you are coming over as I am free from 25th August until 2nd Sept and want to go somewhere hot and sunny with some fun people before having to put my nose firmly to the grindstone for the Fall.

“Any ideas gratefully received!”

Photographs previously released by the DoJ appeared to show Andrew introducing Epstein to British high society – including a shooting trip to Balmoral and a trip to the royal box at Ascot.

The former duke could also be seen reclining across the legs of five women with his head near one woman’s lap, in a picture reportedly taken at Sandringham, the King’s private estate in Norfolk where Andrew will move from Windsor in the new year.