Vance plays golf on Trump’s Turnberry course during holiday in Scotland

The US vice-president arrived in Ayrshire on Wednesday evening.

Lucinda Cameron
Thursday 14 August 2025 09:27 EDT
JD Vance played golf at Trump Turnberry on Thursday (Andy Buchanan/PA)
JD Vance played golf at Trump Turnberry on Thursday (Andy Buchanan/PA) (PA Wire)

US Vice-President JD Vance has been playing golf at one of Donald Trump’s golf courses on the first morning of his holiday in Scotland.

Mr Vance landed at Prestwick Airport in South Ayrshire on Wednesday evening before travelling to the luxury Carnell Estate near Kilmarnock.

On Thursday morning he was at the Trump Turnberry resort on the Ayrshire coast and spent time playing on the golf course.

It comes after the US president’s own visit to Scotland last month, when he split his stay between Turnberry and his golf resort in Aberdeenshire.

Mr Vance was greeted by dozens of pro-Palestine protesters when he arrived at the Carnell Estate on Wednesday.

The demonstrators waved Palestine flags and shouted pro-Palestine chants.

Airspace restrictions are in place around the estate until Sunday.

Mr Vance will reportedly spend five days in Scotland – the same amount of time his boss Mr Trump did during his trip to the country last month.

Police Scotland previously said they have plans in place for a “significant police operation” during Mr Vance’s time in Scotland.

Mr Vance had been holidaying in the Cotswolds but travelled to Foreign Secretary David Lammy’s Chevening House retreat in Kent on Friday and joined him for some carp fishing.

On Wednesday, Mr Vance described the UK-US relationship as “a beautiful alliance” during a speech at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire.

