What the papers say – February 15
Here are the biggest stories leading Saturday’s front pages.
Comments from US vice president JD Vance about free speech in Britain lead Saturday’s front pages.
The Financial Times, Daily Mail and the Daily Telegraph all lead on Mr Vance saying Europe’s “threat from within” is a greater risk than that posed by China and Russia.
Meanwhile, The Times reports the vice president accused America’s allies of abandoning their “fundamental values”.
The Independent warns Sir Keir Starmer is on a “collision course” with US President Donald Trump over Ukraine and Nato.
And the Daily Star claims actor Robert De Niro has been tipped to take over from Mr Trump.
The UK is spending millions telling Albanians not to come to Britain, according to the iWeekend. The social media advertising campaign created by the Government reportedly says the UK is bigoted, expensive and has few jobs available.
The Daily Mirror leads on an exclusive interview with Caroline Flack’s mother, who says her daughter has left a “life-saving legacy”.
The Daily Express splashes on a campaign from 13-year-old Zach Eagling, who wants to make train, bus and other travel services more inclusive.
Lastly, The Sun leads with Strictly star Davood Ghadami’s romantic pursuits.