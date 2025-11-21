Jay Slater’s mother demands new law to stop online troll abuse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jay Slater’s mother has stepped up her campaign for new legislation to tackle online trolls.

Debbie Duncan has got the backing of her local Labour MP Sarah Smith in pushing for “Jay’s Law” to stop grieving families from being abused.

Ms Duncan’s 19-year-old son Jay Slater died after going missing in Tenerife in June 2024.

The Lancashire man had taken drugs and alcohol on a night out and attempted to make a 14-hour walk back to his villa the next morning.

His body was found almost a month later in a steep ravine.

Mr Slater’s disappearance sparked a massive manhunt and a host of conspiracy theories about his death.

open image in gallery Jay Slater died on holiday in Tenerife ( Family Handout/LBT Global )

An inquest later in 2024 concluded that his death, from head injuries, was accidental. It concluded that he had lost his footing and fell into the ravine.

Ms Duncan told The Mirror: “I’ve been accused of all sorts – they say we knew why he was going to Tenerife and that he was going to get involved in selling drugs.

“That we covered up his murder, that it was all a set up and the GoFundMe was fake and he was going to reappear.

“One content creator even said: ‘How do you know it’s Jay that was in the coffin? He needs digging up.’

“It hurts. They don’t know our family or anything about us, but they’re allowed to say what they want.”

She is calling for a new law to better regulate social media.

open image in gallery Debbie Duncan is campaigning for ‘Jay’s Law’ to stop grieving families from being trolled ( ITV News )

Ms Duncan added: “The people who do this hide behind screens, but what they say has real consequences for real families. I’m campaigning for Jay’s Law because something has to change. Families should be allowed to grieve in peace without being dragged through more pain.

In September, Ms Duncan launched an official Parliamentary petition calling for a new “Jay’s Law” backed by Sarah Smith, her local MP for Hyndburn and Haslingden.

The two women are now working together to convene a cross-party meeting of MPs and ministers to discuss how Jay’s Law can be brought forward.

Labour MP Ms Smith said: “We can’t keep allowing grieving families to become targets for abuse and lies every time a tragedy happens.”

The campaign comes as a Channel 4 documentary examines the problem of “tragedy trolling”.

Called The Disappearance of Jay Slater, it shows how the families of Nicola Bulley and Madeleine McCann have also been targeted by online speculation and trolls.