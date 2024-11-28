Jay Slater’s family update GoFundMe page after ‘overwhelming’ support

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The family of Jay Slater, the teen who was found dead in Tenerife after a huge search, have turned off donations from a GoFundMe page set up after his disappearance.

Mr Slater died after sustaining multiple injuries consistent with a fall in a rocky area. The 19-year-old was last heard from on Monday 17 June, when he phoned his friend at 8.15am to say that he was lost, dehydrated and had 1 per cent phone battery.

After attending the New Generation Rave music festival on Sunday evening, the apprentice bricklayer from Lancashire travelled to a remote Airbnb near the village of Masca with two men he had met at the event.

His remains were found near the village of Masca in July.

The Spanish Civil Guard said Mr Slater, 19, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, could have fallen in the steep and inaccessible area where he was found.

A GoFundMe page titled Get Jay Slater Home received £72,821 before it was closed on November 21.

The final message posted on the page explained how the donations were spent. They included a search team from the Dutch non-profit organisation Signi Zoekhonden and his family’s stay in Tenerife while efforts to locate Mr Slater continued.

Mr Slater’s family also said in the post that they were able to give him a “truly deserved… send-off” at his funeral in August.

open image in gallery Mr Slater’s remains were found in a steep and inaccessible area near Masca in July (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

The message, signed off by Mr Slater’s family and friends, read: “With your support we were able to stay in Tenerife until we got our beautiful boy back to the UK.

“We were able to fund the Signi search team from the Netherlands who supported us throughout the days when Jay was found.

“Jay truly deserved the send-off we were able to give him and we thank you all for that.

“We have been overwhelmed with messages of support from all over the globe and will be eternally grateful to all of you.

“Our journey of trauma and grief will continue forever and we will never recover.”

open image in gallery The coffin of Jay Slater being carried into Accrington Cemetery Chapel (Acacia Redding/PA) ( PA Wire )

The message continued: “We lost our beautiful boy in extremely tragic circumstances whilst the world watched.

“We do not and will never understand how Jay’s story reached every corner of the globe.

“Our journey is far from over but the burdens eased with your support.

“We would also like to thank the person who looked after Jay’s fundraiser page whom we have been in constant contact with, especially whilst in Tenerife – the support and advice you gave will not be forgotten.

“Donations will be turned off with this final message.

“Jay’s family and friends are trying to come to terms and process this tragic loss and thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

At the time of his funeral Jay Slater’s loved ones asked that, instead of flowers, people could donate to LBT Global, an overseas crisis support charity which helped his family through their heartache.