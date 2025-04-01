Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British man, 36, vanishes just before boarding flight home from Benidorm stag do

Jason Taylor was last seen walking away from the Alicante-Elche airport after his boarding pass was rejected

Alexander Butler
Tuesday 01 April 2025 09:30 EDT
Jason Taylor, 36, vanished just before he was set to board a flight home from Spain
Jason Taylor, 36, vanished just before he was set to board a flight home from Spain (Newtown and Llanidloes Police)

An urgent search is underway after a British man mysteriously vanished just before he was set to fly home from a stag do in Benidorm.

Jason Taylor was due to board a flight from Alicante-Elche airport on Saturday morning after a trip to the popular Spanish resort with friends.

But the 36-year-old, from Powys, Wales, became separated from the group after his boarding pass was rejected at the gate and he went to find help from airport staff, his friend Gaz Edmunds said.

He was last seen on CCTV spending around five minutes in the queue before walking away and leaving the airport, according to his wife.

“This was the last we saw or heard from him. It is very unlike Jason and the family is worried sick. Jason was not ill or drunk or incapable,” Mr Edmunds wrote in an appeal on social media to help find his friend.

Mr Taylor was last seen walking away from the airport shortly after his boarding pass was rejected
Mr Taylor was last seen walking away from the airport shortly after his boarding pass was rejected (Creative Commons)

His family rushed out to Spain yesterday to help join a search for him.

“We have several people flying back out today to try to him and understand what has happened,” Mr Edmunds added.

“UK police have been informed and it has been passed up to Interpol, who now have an alert on his passport so we would be made aware if it has been used. We are also in contact with the UK consulate.”

Ms Taylor said she had “no idea” why her husband left the airport and she thought he would have got lost after going for a walk to “clear his head”.

Dyfed-Powys Police issued an appeal for him and said he was last seen wearing a white collared t-shirt, dark shorts and white trainers and had a black wheeled suitcase.

The force described Mr Taylor as a white male, about 5ft 10inches tall, brown hair on the sides of his head and bald on top.

