Spectators queue in ponchos as rain threatens to dampen sixth day of Wimbledon

Spectators were seen shielding from the rain and queuing in ponchos as they arrived for the sixth day of Wimbledon.

After a mixed bag of weather this week – from blue skies and 34C to overcast and rainy, the tennis tournament has delivered a typically British forecast.

Saturday saw a damper start to the day as spectators queued in ponchos and lay under umbrellas while ground staff were seen sweeping water from the rain cover on an outside court.

This is in contrast to Friday’s games which saw stands packed with spectators shielding themselves from sunshine and 26C heat.

Fans arrived to see Jannik Sinner face Pedro Martinez on Centre Court followed by Iga Swiatek, who is scheduled to play Danielle Collins.

Novak Djokovic will also play on Centre Court in a highly anticipated match against Miomir Kecmanovic as he is one victory away from 100 match wins at the Championships, a feat so far managed only by Martina Navratilova and Roger Federer.

Among the spectators was former Olympic champion Sir Jason Kenny who was seen arriving in a suit with his wife and fellow Olympian Dame Laura Kenny, in a white collared dress.

British rower and gold medallist, Helen Glover, was seen sporting a blue dress with matching wedges while former Rangers and Liverpool manager, Graeme Souness, was photographed arriving with his wife Karen.

It wraps up a week which saw a number of celebrities spotted at the tennis tournament including Sir David Beckham, Sir Gareth Southgate and Gary Lineker, who were seen in the Royal Box.

US music stars Olivia Rodrigo and Dave Grohl were also among the top celebrity names spotted at Wimbledon along with adventurer Bear Grylls, Government minister Sir Chris Bryant and actor Rory Kinnear.