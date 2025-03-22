Jamie Laing told wife every day he could not do Comic Relief marathon challenge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reality star Sophie Habboo has said her husband Jaime Laing told her “every day” that he could not complete a 150-plus mile run for Comic Relief.

BBC Radio 1 presenter Laing, 36, raised more than £2 million during his Ultra Marathon Man challenge that saw him do consecutive marathons from London’s Broadcasting House to Media City in Salford over the space of five days.

Habboo, who tied the knot with her fellow former Made In Chelsea star in 2023, was there to meet him at the finish line.

On Saturday, the 30-year-old wrote on Instagram: “My hero, that I now get to share with the world.

“Your bravery, honesty, vulnerability and kindness are all things I see in you everyday but now everyone else gets to see that side of you too and I couldn’t be more proud.

“Despite you telling me every day that you couldn’t do it, and despite every part of me wanting to tell you to stop, I knew you would complete it because once you put your mind to something you don’t give up, and you didn’t give up.

“You said that you did this for all the people who suffer daily from mental health, who don’t believe in themselves, who don’t love themselves, well, in your own words you have just proven that ‘you are stronger than you think, you are braver than you are and you can achieve anything if you put your mind to it’. I love you so much and am forever proud of you.”

Laing previously said he was dedicating the challenge to those who might be suffering, especially from their mental health, referencing his own challenges dealing with “crippling anxiety” in his 20s.

On the final day of the challenge, Radio 1 presenter Greg James ran alongside him in a wedding dress after their station’s listeners helped to get Laing’s total over the £500,000 mark.

The run raised £2,007,114, according to a shared social media post from BBC Radio 1 and Comic Relief on Friday.

Laing wrote on Instagram: “That was a wild ride.”

Red Nose Day, which raises vital funds for causes across the UK, was hosted by presenters Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Alison Hammond, Rylan Clark, Jonathan Ross and Alesha Dixon.

The night of comedy included sketches from some of the biggest shows on the BBC including Strictly Come Dancing, Gladiators and Beyond Paradise.