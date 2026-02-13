James Van Der Beek family fundraiser surpasses £1.46 million after actor’s death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fundraiser set up in support of Dawson’s Creek actor James Van Der Beek’s family has surpassed more than 2 million dollars (£1.46 million).

The US actor died on Wednesday aged 48, after suffering from bowel cancer.

Van Der Beek rose to fame playing Dawson Leery in the popular US teen drama Dawson’s Creek, which ran for six seasons from 1998 until 2003.

Celebrity friends of Van Der Beek, including director Steven Spielberg and actress Zoe Saldana, are among those who have donated to the fundraiser set up to assist his family.

Spielberg and wife Kate Capshaw made a one-off donation of 25,000 dollars (£21,786), while Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M Chu pledged 10,000 dollars (£8,714), as did talent manager Guy Oseary.

Guardians Of The Galaxy star Saldana has pledged 2,500 (£2,178) dollars a month.

The GoFundMe campaign, written on behalf of Van Der Beek’s wife Kimberly, says the actor’s family faced “not only emotional challenges but also significant financial strain” during his illness.

It says: “In the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future.

“The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds.

“They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time.”

Donations will go towards essential living expenses and the support of his children’s education.

Van Der Beek starred opposite Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson and Michelle Williams as the central quartet of hyper-articulate teens constantly embroiled in complicated romantic entanglements.

Holmes said her co-star’s death is “a lot to process” as she recalled their “adventures of a unique youth”.

The actress starred opposite Van Der Beek for the duration of the teen drama, in one of the central relationships – that of Dawson and Joey.

In a handwritten letter, which she posted on Instagram, Holmes said: “Bravery. Compassion. Selflessness. Strength. An appreciation for life and the action taken to live life with the integrity that life is art—creating a beautiful marriage, six loving children — the journey of a hero.

“I mourn this loss with a heart holding the reality of his absence and deep gratitude for his imprint on it.”

Dawson’s Creek actors Busy Philipps and Kerr Smith, as well as the show’s creator Kevin Williamson, were among those who paid their respects.

Actress Heather McComb, who was married to Van Der Beek between 2003 and 2010, said she was “heartbroken” at the news of his death.

“I am especially heartbroken for his incredible wife Kimberly, his beautiful children and his amazing family, Jim, Jared, Juliana and all of his family and friends who I know he loved deeply,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the pair at her 21st birthday.

She added: “What a journey we shared over the years. I sit here in immense gratitude for the special connection, friendship and love that James and I shared that has endured through decades.

“I will treasure the last loving words we exchanged. James was a beautiful soul filled with so much light, love, talent, humor, depth, sensitivity, knowledge and a deep love of God that shined through him.”

Van Der Beek remarried to wife, Kimberly, in 2010. The pair share six children.

His film credits include the 1999 cult classic Varsity Blues, Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back, The Big Bang and Labour Day.

Van Der Beek was also known for playing a fictional version of himself in Don’t Trust The B—- In Apartment 23, as well as starring in CSI: Cyber as FBI agent Elijah Mundo and also as Matt Bromley in the first season of the FX drama Pose.