Crowds expected at vigil for mother and children killed in Co Fermanagh shooting

Crowds are expected to turn out for a community vigil in memory of a woman and her two children who died following a shooting in Co Fermanagh.

Tributes have been paid to Vanessa Whyte, 45, who was originally from Co Clare, as a highly valued veterinary surgeon at the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

Enniskillen Royal Grammar School principal Elizabeth Armstrong described her children, James, 14, and Sara, 13, as “two vibrant and much-valued” pupils.

Flowers, teddy bears and an Arsenal football top with written notes have been laid close to scene in Drummeer Road in Maguiresbridge.

A fourth person, a man who was a member of the same household, remains in a serious condition in hospital in Belfast following the incident on Wednesday.

A murder investigation has been launched and police said a triple murder and attempted suicide is one line of inquiry being pursued.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the level of the tragedy is “overwhelming”.

“Everybody I have been speaking to finds it very hard to convey what they really feel, deep in their hearts because there are moments in life that really do stop us in our tracks, and certainly for me, this feels like one of those moments,” she told the BBC.

“People are really stunned and tears have been shed for this beautiful family. You only have to think about Vanessa, a young mother, her two gorgeous children, a whole life ahead of them, and that has all now been cut short.

“It’s a harrowing time, obviously immediately for their family, for everybody that loved them, everybody that knew them, the community that they lived in, the wider Fermanagh community and even further than that. This has impacted so many people.”

Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir described what happened as “heartbreaking”.

“Vanessa was a highly respected vet and work colleague, the situation that has unfolded here is heartbreaking and my thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends, work colleagues of Vanessa, and also James and Sara,” he told the BBC.

“It’s really difficult to comprehend to be honest.”

A book of condolence is being opened at Maguiresbridge Primary School, which James and Sara attended, ahead of a vigil on Friday evening.

The Village Rural Development Association said they want to provide an opportunity for people to come together and support each other.

In a statement on social media they said: “The Village Rural Development Association feel it is important that our close-knit community have an opportunity come together and support each other at this difficult time.

“The governors of Maguiresbridge Primary School (which James and Sara attended) have kindly agreed to allow us the use of their facilities over the coming days.

“Everyone welcome. This is an opportunity for our village to stand together in the face of such grief.”