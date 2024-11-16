Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The family of a “dearly loved” missing 16-year-old boy have appealed for him to return home one week after his disappearance.

James Gibbons, of Medway, was last seen at 12:52pm in Cuxton, Kent, on Saturday 9 November.

In the emotional plea, James’ family told him he’s “not in any trouble”. He was last spotted walking into an alleyway near Woodhurst Close towards Cuxton Woods.

They also appealed to the public for assistance in locating James, who is around 5ft 11ins tall with brown hair, teeth braces and a scar with a shaped like a question mark on the right side of the back of his head.

open image in gallery He is believed to have been wearing brown tracksuit bottoms and grey zipped hoodie when he disappeared ( Kent Police )

He is believed to have been wearing brown tracksuit bottoms, a grey zipped hoodie, a white chequered shirt with a brown and blue pattern, black socks and black trainers.

“Thank you to all of the individuals involved in the search for the James, including, the public, professionals and volunteers,” James’ family said in a statement. “We cannot express how grateful we are to you all.

“Cuxton is a very rural area and we will only find James with help from the public. Please could we ask you all to check your dashcams, ring doorbells and CCTV for any footage of James,” they continued.

“Please also check any outbuildings and sheds or areas where James may have taken shelter.

“James, if you receive this message, please come home. Everyone is missing you and we love you dearly. You are not in any trouble. Love you lots.”

Kent Police are leading the “extensive” search efforts.

Garry Cook, the police force’s chief inspector for Medway said: “Regardless of the time that has passed we are hopeful of reuniting James with his family, and we have a large number of dedicated search officers and partner agencies committed to finding him.”

Searches have focussed on the rural and wooded areas popular with dog walkers and horse riders.

Ch Insp Cook added: “We ask anyone who uses the area to keep an eye out for anything that may help in our search.

“I’d like to once again urge residents with private CCTV and drivers with dashcam to check for footage which may show James after 1pm on Saturday 9 November.”