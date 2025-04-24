Tories should stop ‘obsessing’ about Reform, says Cleverly

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Conservative Party should stop “obsessing” about Reform UK if it wants to win back disillusioned voters, Sir James Cleverly has said.

In an interview with GB News’s Gloria De Piero to be broadcast on Sunday, the former home secretary urged his party to address why people were backing Reform rather than trying to “calibrate (our) actions to respond to the existence of Reform”.

His intervention comes as Conservative frontbenchers continue to debate the party’s response to the rise of Reform ahead of May’s local elections.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has ruled out a national coalition, but left the door open to deals between local councillors, while shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick told a party meeting in March that he wanted to form a “coalition” of Reform and Tory voters.

But Reform leader Nigel Farage has consistently ruled out a deal with the Conservatives, saying his supporters would be “revolted” by such a prospect.

Sir James told GB News: “The question we ask ourselves is does Reform exist because of other things that have happened?

“And my contention is that it does.

“And so if we address the reasons why people are going to Reform, you don’t then need to address Reform. And this, I think, is what we need to do.”

He went on to say that the Conservatives should consider why voters, and particularly young men, felt “disillusioned” with politics.

He said: “Why do we not have answers to their questions?

“Why do we not seemingly have a way of giving them the opportunity they feel they need?

“Now, I don’t have all the answers at my fingertips at the moment, this is what a period in opposition is about.

“If you address those things, you don’t then need to play whack-a-mole with policies that Reform might put forward.”

Pointing to similar issues in other “mature democracies” such as Germany, where the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party made progress in recent elections, he said: “There is a bigger issue than just Nigel Farage and one party.

“And if we make the mistake of obsessing about him and the one party, we will fail to address the underlying issues that are causing that disenchantment.”

The interview also saw Sir James decline to rule out a future bid for the leadership of the Conservative Party.

He was expected to make the final two of last year’s leadership contest after he topped the penultimate ballot of Tory MPs, but unexpectedly failed to get enough votes to qualify, leaving Mrs Badenoch and Mr Jenrick to compete for members’ support.

Asked about his future, Sir James said he was “making the most of the fact that I no longer wake up in the morning, put on my glasses, fumble through my phone and check to see what messages have come in from my private office overnight”.

But he added: “I just say, never say never again.

“I don’t rule anything in, don’t rule anything out.”